Leeds United under-23s 1 Manchester United under-23s 0 live: Stuart McKinstry nets opener
Leeds United's under-23s face Manchester United's under-23s at Elland Road this evening and you can follow all the developments from LS11 here.
The young Whites and Red Devils will lock horns in a 7pm kick-off and Leeds had already sold 8,000 tickets more than 24 hours before kick-off.
The contest will present a second game in charge for new boss Andy Taylor who has been appointed as interim head coach of the 23s following former boss Mark Jackson's move into Jesse Marsch's senior backroom team.
Taylor's tenure began with a 1-1 draw at Mansfield Town last week in the Premier League Cup, a result which sealed a place in the last 16 and a trip to West Ham United.
Tonight's game against the Red Devils now presents a first league game in charge for Taylor whose side are fourth-bottom in the Premier League Two Division One table.
The young Whites are just two points clear of the drop zone but both second-bottom Chelsea and third-bottom Blackburn Rovers both have a game in hand.
Our live blog will bring you all the team news and pre-match build-up followed by live match updates and analysis from Elland Road.
Leeds United under-23s 1 Manchester United under-23s 0 LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 15 March, 2022, 19:32
- 7pm kick-off at Elland Road
- 8,000 tickets sold more than 24 hours before kick-off
- New boss Andy Taylor’s first league game
- Leeds two points clear of drop zone
CHANCES LEEDS
32: Dean effort from the edge of the box saved after McKintsry was also denied, chances galore here, very good game
CHANCE MAN U - FINE SAVE KLAESSON
30: Pinball in the box as two shots are blocked, ball breaks to Mellor six yards out but Klaesson comes flying out to save at his feet.
HUGE CHANCE LEEDS
28: Rapid counter, Greenwood with a long ball for Summerville who skins Svidersky with raw pace, gets in one on one but stumbles a bit, lays the ball off to Dean who should score but side foots wide, Dean furious at not scoring
Another yellow
28: Bate penalised and booked for a foul as Leeds looked to clear, free kick 30 yards out - but Leeds clear
Cresswell brilliant
27: Huge header to clear
Soft one
26: McKinstry judged to have fouled on the edge of the box
Back underway
26: Both players seem fine, not one attempt from the Red Devils yet
Good defending by Leeds
23: Couple of balls into the box, Kenneh with a good header and then Cresswell with a strong clearance after Klaesson and Shoretire had collided in the box, both having treatment now
Man U booking
21: Cheers as Hardley is booked for bringing down Jenkins as Leeds looked to counter