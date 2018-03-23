Leeds United under-23's: Clarke stars as Whites topple Bluebirds at Thorp Arch

Leeds United under-23's sealed their fourth win in a row as they ran out 3-0 winners over Cardiff City at Thorp Arch.

Youngster Jack Clarke played a starring role providing two assists as goals from Sam Dalby, Clarke Oduor and Madger Gomes gave Carlos Corberan's men a comfortable victory on Friday afternoon.

It was the visitors who started the better of the two sides as United stopper Kamil Miazek was forced into early action by Ogo Obi following good work from Connor Peters to open up the Leeds defence.

Miazek was then worked again from the resulting corner as the ball fell to City skipper Ciaron Browning who saw his thunderous volley tipped just over the bar.

Following the early scare Leeds started to settle and it was Clarke who fashioned the Whites first opportunity of the game.

The 17-year-old collected the ball on the left wing and jinked his way inside the visitors box but a strong save from Ben Williams in the Bluebirds goal ensured the score remained level.

United looked the slightly stronger of the two sides as the half continued but City remained a threat on the break and if not for a brilliant sliding tackle from Hugo Diaz the visitors could well have been in front.

It was Leeds though who opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time.

More good work from Clarke down the left saw the youngster win a free-kick following a challenge from Obi who was given a stern warning after being caused all kind of headaches.

Clarke hauled himself up to swing in a delightful ball to the back post where Dalby climbed unchallenged to head past the onlooking Williams to give Leeds the lead at the break.

As the teams came out for the second half the game was finely balanced and the Whites had the best of the opening exchanges as Diaz saw a headed effort sail over the bar.

Miazek was then tested twice in quick success as a deflected effort saw a scramble in the Leeds area and as the ball finally broke out City's James White struck a shot goalwards but the United stopper produced an astonishing save to tip it onto the post.

Corberan's side took full advantage.

Clarke, who had the better of his man all afternoon, set off on another dazzling run down the left and found space inside the City area to prod the ball across the box for substitute Clarke Oduor to tap home and double the advantage.

There was still time for Leeds to add another before the whistle as City defender Lloyd Humphries hacked down Bryce Hosannah in the Cardiff box.

Referee Michael Ainsworth pointed to the spot and Madger Gomes duly obliged to round off proceedings and seal the fourth win in a row for United's 23's.