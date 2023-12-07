Leeds United under-21s v Sparta Prague under-21s live: Updates and analysis from York, star youngster missing
and live on Freeview channel 276
Tonight’s Premier League International Cup contest will mark United’s first game since the departure of former under-21s boss Michael Skubala who left the role to become new head coach of League One side Lincoln City. Whites under-18s boss Scott Gardner has since taken the reins of the club's under-21s on an interim basis and this evening’s 7pm kick-off at the LNER Community Stadium in York will mark his first game at the helm.
Leeds have made a perfect start to this season’s Premier League International Cup in which the young Whites have won both of their first two games against OGC Nice and Hertha Berlin. Those two victories have left United second out of the eight teams in Group A, three points behind leaders Wolves but with a game in hand. The top two from Groups A, B and C will qualify directly to the quarter-finals knock-out stages along with the two best third-placed sides.
Group A consists of Leeds, PSV, Hertha, Nice, Sparta, Wolves, Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers but the English sides do not play each other in the group stages in which all games are held on English soil. Sparta currently sit second-bottom in the group but the Czech side have only played one game which produced a 2-1 defeat at leaders Wolves.
Tonight’s game is not being shown on LUTV due to broadcast restrictions but we will be present at the LNER Community Stadium in York to bring you early team news followed by match updates, analysis and reaction from the 7pm start.
Leeds United under-21s v Sparta Prague under-21s live
Luca Thomas
Big chance for the 19-year-old forward with Mateo Joseph missing in the front line, Thomas likely upfront with Sean McGurk just behind him.
Leeds bench
Leeds subs: Van Den Heuvel, Allen, Monteiro, Ferguson, Sutcliffe, Coleman, Snowdon.
Leeds team, no Mateo Joseph
No Mateo Joseph. After Farke said he might have a chance this weekend v Blackburn. Leeds United under-21s v Sparta Prague under-21s: Christy, Moore, Debayo, Mullen, Hjelde, Crew, Gyabi, Bate, McGurk, Carole, Thomas.
Teams
Leeds warm up, still waiting on team news
The rain
Forecast to carry on for the duration here this evening, at least until the game is finished, literally a 100 per cent chance of heavy rain on the BBC forecast. Amazingly, the pitch seems to be holding up very well but it remains to be seen for how long. It has been raining all day and there was travel chaos on the way in with trains cancelled due to flooding. All in all, fair play if you are making it to this one. It's not actually that cold though - around 5 degrees - but the rain and wind makes it feel rather different. Leeds are looking to make it 3 wins from 3 in the competition here in under 18s boss/interim 21s boss Scott Gardner's first game at the helm.
Team news
To come at around 6pm. Daniel Farke mentioned a possible chance for Mateo Joseph against Blackburn this weekend in the absence of Ian Poveda on international duty with Colombia so it will be interesting to see what role he plays, if he is indeed involved. Or could he just be saved for Ewood Park?