Leeds United under-21s v Sparta Prague under-21s live: Updates and analysis from York, star youngster missing

Forecast to carry on for the duration here this evening, at least until the game is finished, literally a 100 per cent chance of heavy rain on the BBC forecast. Amazingly, the pitch seems to be holding up very well but it remains to be seen for how long. It has been raining all day and there was travel chaos on the way in with trains cancelled due to flooding. All in all, fair play if you are making it to this one. It's not actually that cold though - around 5 degrees - but the rain and wind makes it feel rather different. Leeds are looking to make it 3 wins from 3 in the competition here in under 18s boss/interim 21s boss Scott Gardner's first game at the helm.