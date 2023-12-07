Leeds United under-21s v Sparta Prague under-21s live: Updates and analysis from York, Mateo Joseph pointer
and live on Freeview channel 276
Tonight’s Premier League International Cup contest will mark United’s first game since the departure of former under-21s boss Michael Skubala who left the role to become new head coach of League One side Lincoln City. Whites under-18s boss Scott Gardner has since taken the reins of the club's under-21s on an interim basis and this evening’s 7pm kick-off at the LNER Community Stadium in York will mark his first game at the helm.
Leeds have made a perfect start to this season’s Premier League International Cup in which the young Whites have won both of their first two games against OGC Nice and Hertha Berlin. Those two victories have left United second out of the eight teams in Group A, three points behind leaders Wolves but with a game in hand. The top two from Groups A, B and C will qualify directly to the quarter-finals knock-out stages along with the two best third-placed sides.
Group A consists of Leeds, PSV, Hertha, Nice, Sparta, Wolves, Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers but the English sides do not play each other in the group stages in which all games are held on English soil. Sparta currently sit second-bottom in the group but the Czech side have only played one game which produced a 2-1 defeat at leaders Wolves.
Tonight’s game is not being shown on LUTV due to broadcast restrictions but we will be present at the LNER Community Stadium in York to bring you early team news followed by match updates, analysis and reaction from the 7pm start.
Leeds United under-21s v Sparta Prague under-21s live
Leeds deal with it
87: Now back on the attack looking for a leveller which they deserve, will be a decent amount of added time probably, fair few stoppages
Cleared
86: By Hjelde for a corner
Crowd fury
85: As Sparta are given another soft free kick on the edge of the box
Double change for Sparta
85: Hranos and Osmani both on for Vana and Sevcik - the latter one of the best players on the park.
Another yellow card
83: For Mullen this time who protests, ref has been a bit card happy
Good display
82: By Leeds this against a clearly decent side in attack, with better finishing in the first half Leeds would be ahead. That said, Christy has made some good saves this half
Foul
82: By Moore ends a Leeds attack after Gyabi came driving forward
CHANCE LEEDS
79: Fine passing move, Snowdon lovely reverse pass to Allen who curls a shot just over from the edge of the box, very close. Ooohs and aahhs from the fans
CHANCE LEEDS
77: Gyabi fires just over. Still very lively him
Good save Christy
77: Down quickly to save a shot from the edge of the box from Tosnar