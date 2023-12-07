Leeds United’s under-21s face Sparta Prague’s under-21s this evening with a new boss in charge of the young Whites.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tonight’s Premier League International Cup contest will mark United’s first game since the departure of former under-21s boss Michael Skubala who left the role to become new head coach of League One side Lincoln City. Whites under-18s boss Scott Gardner has since taken the reins of the club's under-21s on an interim basis and this evening’s 7pm kick-off at the LNER Community Stadium in York will mark his first game at the helm.

Leeds have made a perfect start to this season’s Premier League International Cup in which the young Whites have won both of their first two games against OGC Nice and Hertha Berlin. Those two victories have left United second out of the eight teams in Group A, three points behind leaders Wolves but with a game in hand. The top two from Groups A, B and C will qualify directly to the quarter-finals knock-out stages along with the two best third-placed sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Group A consists of Leeds, PSV, Hertha, Nice, Sparta, Wolves, Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers but the English sides do not play each other in the group stages in which all games are held on English soil. Sparta currently sit second-bottom in the group but the Czech side have only played one game which produced a 2-1 defeat at leaders Wolves.

EUROPEAN SHOWDOWN: As Leeds United's under-21s face Sparta Prague's under-21s at the LNER Community Stadium in York, above.