Leeds United under-21s v Liverpool under-21s live: Updates and analysis from York
Michael Skubala’s Whites bagged another victory in the new Premier League International Cup on Tuesday evening with a 3-1 triumph at home to Hertha BSC and now return to the same venue to face the Reds in Premier League Two Division One.
Leeds currently sit 13th in the 26-team division following three wins and three defeats from their first six games. The Reds are eighth places and four points better off than Skubala’s side in fifth place. Here, we will bring you all of the early team news and pre-match build up from York followed by live match updates and reaction.
Key Events
- 1pm kick-off
Back underway
46: Liverpool kick us off
Players back out
No changes
Spooky attendance
666
Half time
2-1 Leeds, good display and good game
Chance Leeds
45 + 3: Should be 3-1. Ball over the top has McGurk in, cuts inside into the area but low shot is too near Pittaluga who saves
Unlucky
45: Good play by Reds winfer Kane-Doherty, direct running but his cross/shot took a big deflection to beat Christy
Goal Liverpool
45: Kone-Doherty deflected cross
Lovely from McGurk
44: Neat touch and turn in the middle and then ball out wide for Allen who darts atthe defence but cross is dealt with
Almost!
40: McGurk with an attempt at a spectacular lob from range, Pittaluga claws it away. Fine clearance then by Hjelde to clear a dangerous cross at the other end,
Good save Christy
34: A first Liverpool attempt and a decent one, Koumas from the edge of the box, Christy with a flying save to tip the ball wide. The chance came from his poor clearance but he made amends with a great save. Corner cleared.