Leeds United under-21s v Liverpool under-21s live: Updates and analysis from York

Leeds United’s under-21s return to league action today with the visit of Liverpool’s under-21s to the LNER Community Stadium in York (kick-off 1pm)
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 29th Oct 2023, 10:00 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2023, 12:42 GMT
Michael Skubala’s Whites bagged another victory in the new Premier League International Cup on Tuesday evening with a 3-1 triumph at home to Hertha BSC and now return to the same venue to face the Reds in Premier League Two Division One.

Leeds currently sit 13th in the 26-team division following three wins and three defeats from their first six games. The Reds are eighth places and four points better off than Skubala’s side in fifth place. Here, we will bring you all of the early team news and pre-match build up from York followed by live match updates and reaction.

Leeds United under-21s v Liverpool under-21s

14:07 GMT

Back underway

46: Liverpool kick us off

14:06 GMT

Players back out

No changes

14:05 GMT

Spooky attendance

666

13:48 GMT

Half time

2-1 Leeds, good display and good game

13:47 GMT

Chance Leeds

45 + 3: Should be 3-1. Ball over the top has McGurk in, cuts inside into the area but low shot is too near Pittaluga who saves

13:46 GMT

Unlucky

45: Good play by Reds winfer Kane-Doherty, direct running but his cross/shot took a big deflection to beat Christy

13:45 GMT

Goal Liverpool

45: Kone-Doherty deflected cross

13:44 GMT

Lovely from McGurk

44: Neat touch and turn in the middle and then ball out wide for Allen who darts atthe defence but cross is dealt with

13:41 GMT

Almost!

40: McGurk with an attempt at a spectacular lob from range, Pittaluga claws it away. Fine clearance then by Hjelde to clear a dangerous cross at the other end,

13:34 GMT

Good save Christy

34: A first Liverpool attempt and a decent one, Koumas from the edge of the box, Christy with a flying save to tip the ball wide. The chance came from his poor clearance but he made amends with a great save. Corner cleared.

