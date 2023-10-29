Leeds United under-21s v Liverpool under-21s: Early team news as Whites face Reds

Michael Skubala’s Whites bagged another victory in the new Premier League International Cup on Tuesday evening with a 3-1 triumph at home to Hertha BSC and now return to the same venue to face the Reds in Premier League Two Division One.

Leeds currently sit 13th in the 26-team division following three wins and three defeats from their first six games. The Reds are eighth places and four points better off than Skubala’s side in fifth place. Here, we will bring you all of the early team news and pre-match build up from York followed by live match updates and reaction.