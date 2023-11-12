Leeds United under-21s v Chelsea under-21s: Early team news, youth internationals chance
Leeds United's under-21s are in action today
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leeds United's under-21s take on Chelsea's under-21s in a Premier League Cup clash today.
Michael Skubala’s young Whites will be looking to bounce back from last weekend's surprise 7-1 league loss at home to Crystal Palace which brought an abrupt end to a good recent run.
Attention now turns to the Premier League Cup, in which the Whites sit second in Group D after two wins from two games. Chelsea are just ahead of Leeds on goal difference.
The Whites and Blues will face off in a 1pm kick-off at the LNER Community Stadium in York and we will bring you updates here starting with early team news.
Skubala's squad is stacked with youth internationals who will be expected to feature.