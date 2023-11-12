Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Leeds United under-21s v Chelsea under-21s: Early team news, youth internationals chance

Leeds United's under-21s are in action today

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 12th Nov 2023, 10:03 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Leeds United's under-21s take on Chelsea's under-21s in a Premier League Cup clash today.

Michael Skubala’s young Whites will be looking to bounce back from last weekend's surprise 7-1 league loss at home to Crystal Palace which brought an abrupt end to a good recent run.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Attention now turns to the Premier League Cup, in which the Whites sit second in Group D after two wins from two games. Chelsea are just ahead of Leeds on goal difference.

Most Popular

The Whites and Blues will face off in a 1pm kick-off at the LNER Community Stadium in York and we will bring you updates here starting with early team news.

Skubala's squad is stacked with youth internationals who will be expected to feature.