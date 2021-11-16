Leeds United Under 18s drawn against Championship club in FA Youth Cup

The Whites youngsters have been drawn to face Coventry City Under 18s in the famous knockout competition.

The tie must be played before December 11.

Last season Leeds made it to the fourth round with an 8-2 win at MK Dons that was initially delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but went out of the competition at the hands of Newcastle United.

Leeds last won the FA Youth Cup in the 1996/97 season, beating Crystal Palace in the final. Their only other triumph came in the 1992/93 campaign.