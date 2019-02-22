Leeds United U23s: Whites produce thrilling fightback to earn deserved point at Nottingham Forest

Leeds United's Under-23s fought back from a two-goal deficit on Friday evening at the Impact Arena as Carlos Corberan's team earned a 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest.

United handed valuable minutes to the returning Barry Douglas and Gaetano Berardi in the Professional Development League clash with January signing Mateusz Bogusz also making his debut for the club.

Carlos Corberan's side started the better of the two teams but found themselves behind after just five minutes.

Leeds were caught napping at the back and allowed Arvin Appiah to collect the ball on the halfway line and drive to the edge of the area before finding the bottom corner with a neat finish.

The Whites responded as they dominated possession but were disappointing with their final ball once again in a common theme.

Bobby Kamwa went closest as he fired over from the inside the area after taking a clever touch out of his feet.

Forest again added to the scoreline against the run of play as Bogusz was caught on the ball inside the Leeds half.

After a heavy touch a loose pass fell to Leo Bonatini who kept his cool to fire low past the onrushing Harrison Male.

United went into the break behind but it didn't take long for them to finally make a deserved breakthrough after the half-time whistle.

Kamwa was allowed freedom on the right and he made no mistake this time firing past Josh Wright in the hosts goal.

Leeds pressed on and went close again through Clarke Oduor who forced a strong save from the Forest stopper as the visitors dominated the play.

Winger Kamwa was again involved 18 minutes from time as he fired in low across the area only to see defender Jayden Richardson slice the ball into his own net.

After hauling themselves level United were hungry for more as Ryan Edmondson and Kun Temenuzhkov went close much to the delight of the Nottingham Whites who were in attendance.

Bogusz himself tried an effort from distance but it was Edmondson who was to go closest for Leeds in the dying minutes.

The striker collected the loose ball 25-yards from goal an unleashed a venomous shot which crashed against the crossbar after a finger tip save from Wright.

It was a frustrating end to a thrilling comeback as United left Alfreton with a point to show for their efforts on a frantic evening an extended their lead in the PDL North to five points.

Nottingham Forest XI: Wright, RIchardson, Spooner, Fornah, Wague, Stewart, Appiah, Johnson, Bonatini, Ansarifard, En Neyah. Subs: Sodeinde, Soloha, Hayes, Megaritis, Coveney.

Leeds United XI: Male, Hosannah, Douglas, Diaz, Berardi, Halme, Kamwa, McCalmont, Kun, Bogusz, Oduor. Subs: Rae, Haugland, Struijk, Edmondson, Nicell.