Leeds United U23s take on PL2 champions Manchester City U23 in their final home fixture of the 2021/22 season tonight. The young Whites will be aiming to put on a show for the several thousand spectators making the pilgrimage to Elland Road for this one. We’re set for a huge turnout with an estimated 20,000 fans set to smash through the previous PL2 attendance record of 17,525.