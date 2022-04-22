Leeds United's youngsters are hoping to avoid an immediate return to the Premier League 2's second tier but face difficult fixtures against champions Manchester City U23 and high-flying Arsenal U23 in their penultimate and final fixtures of the season, respectively.
Tonight, in their last home game of the 2021/22 campaign against the Cityzens, Leeds will be roared on by an incredible attendance at Elland Road.
Leeds United U23s vs Manchester City U23s LIVE: Confirmed team news from packed-out Elland Road
Last updated: Friday, 22 April, 2022, 18:32
Record-breaking?
On course for a record-breaking PL2 attendance this evening. Over 20,000 sold and with half an hour until kick-off Elland Road is filling up nicely.
East and West Stands both open, as well as the Kop. The most eagerly-awaited attendance figure of the season.
Team News: Manchester City
Man City XI: Slicker, Oduroh, Charles, Mbete, Galvez, Lavia, Kayky, Palmer, Delap (C), McAtee, Edozie
Subs: Lewis, van Sas, Gyabi, Bobb, Borges
Team News: Leeds United
XI: Klaesson, Sutcliffe, Cresswell, Kenneh, McCarron, Jenkins, Bate, Gray, Summerville, McGurk, Joseph
Subs: Van den Heuvel, Allen, Mullen, Miller McKinstry
Incredible support.
Team news should arrive at approximately 6 o’clock this evening.
All eyes on Gelhardt, Greenwood, Summerville and Cresswell...
Form Book
Leeds United U23s’ last five games:
0-1 vs Brighton and Hove Albion U23
1-5 vs West Ham United U23
4-0 vs Crystal Palace U23
0-1 vs Chelsea U23
3-0 vs Manchester United U23
Manchester City U23s’ last five games:
3-3 vs Arsenal U23
0-0 vs Liverpool U23
2-1 vs Crystal Palace U23
0-0 vs Leicester City U23
2-0 vs West Ham United U23
Title on the line
Leeds’ U23s are fighting to remain in PL2 Division 1, while Manchester City’s U23 squad are vying to win the competition for a second season in a row.
A point will secure the title for City, but there are several thousand Leeds supporters and a handful of players hoping to spoil the party.
Here’s how the bottom of the table looks with two games remaining.
Welcome to Elland Road
Leeds United U23s take on PL2 champions Manchester City U23 in their final home fixture of the 2021/22 season tonight. The young Whites will be aiming to put on a show for the several thousand spectators making the pilgrimage to Elland Road for this one. We’re set for a huge turnout with an estimated 20,000 fans set to smash through the previous PL2 attendance record of 17,525.
