Leeds United U23s v Arsenal U23s - LIVE BLOG: Mark Jackson's Whites host Gunners with big Elland Road crowd expected
Leeds United's Under-23s squad return to Premier League 2 action on Friday night with the visit of Arsenal.
Mark Jackson's side will host the Gunners at Elland Road this evening as United's development squad return to LS11 for the first time this season.
A big crowd is expected at the club's home ground and we'll have all the latest right here on our matchday blog.
Leeds are searching for a first home win of the campaign and sit seventh in the top tier of the PL2. Arsenal are third - with both teams having played nine matches.
Follow all the latest below as we bring you pre-match build-up, in-game updates and post-match reaction:
U23s live - Leeds United v Arsenal (Elland Road)
Last updated: Friday, 29 October, 2021, 15:57
- Leeds U23s host Arsenal in Premier League 2 action
- Whites take on Gunners at Elland Road with big crowd expected
- United searching for first home league win of 21/22
- Leeds sit 7th, Arsenal are third
- Kick-off in LS11 is at 7pm
Jackson’s pre-match thoughts
“We’re looking forward to it,” Jackson told the YEP.
“It’s good for the players to play at Elland Road and I think there are going to be some fans there, so that is really good for us.
“It’s a fantastic venue and arena at York but to get to your home ground is a great opportunity for the lads to go and showcase how they can play and build on the point from Brighton.”
How things stand in the PL2
A pre-match preview for you
Good evening
Welcome to tonight’s live matchday blog as we bring you coverage of Leeds United’s Under-23s clash with Arsenal in the Premier League 2.
Leeds are searching for a first home win of the campaign and will be hoping a first outing at Elland Road of the new term can cure their woes.
United sit 7th in the top tier of the PL2 while the Gunners are third in the division.
Kick-off is at 7pm tonight with a large crowd expected in LS11.