A near 9-000-strong crowd piled into Elland Road for the development clash between the Whites and the Reds.

Crysencio Summerville was among the more experienced of those selected by head coach Mark Jackson.

The Dutch winger had been a talking point in Marcelo Bielsa's press conference earlier in the day but played a starring role on the night.

Leeds United Under-23s head coach Mark Jackson. Pic: Leeds United

Summerville caused Liverpool's left side problems throughout, cutting inside to unleash a number of efforts at goal and wreak havoc.

It was one of those moves which led to the opening goal of the evening.

The 20-year-old saw an initial low shot saved by Marcelo Pitaluga before Jack Jenkins reacted quickest inside the area to find the bottom corner.

Liverpool went close in response through Tyler Morton though his effort deflected wide of Kristoffer Klaesson's near post.

Amari Miller - who had a quiet first half - almost doubled the lead seconds ahead of half-time but saw a low shot whizz wide.

Sean McGurk replaced Nohan Kenneh at the interval in the solitary change.

Kaide Gordon sent a warning to Leeds with a shot over the bar following a mazy run from visiting captain Owen Beck to start the final 45 minutes.

The Reds applied some pressure but were held mainly at arm's length by the hosts as the game reached the later stages.

As the match entered the final 10 minutes it was Leeds who put the fixture to bed thanks to a second.

Max Dean released Summerville down the right and the wide man saw his shot saved before being awarded a spot-kick having taken a tumble in the process.

Beck, who had been booked in the first half, was given his marching orders despite what appeared to be minimal contact.

Summerville himself converted from 12-yards, sending Pitaluga the wrong way.

The points were sealed just minutes later as Summerville again won another spot kick, allowing Dean this time to find the back of the net and haul Leeds out of the PL2 bottom two.

Leeds United U23s: Klaesson, Moore, Sutcliffe, Kenneh (McGurk 45), Cresswell, Mullen, Summerville, Jenkins, Dean (Joseph 89), Gray, Miller (Allen 74). Subs not used: Van den Heuvel, Coleman.

Liverpool U23s: Pitaluga, Bradley (Quansah 84), Beck, Williams, Koumetio, Gordon, Morton, Woltman (O'Rouke 61), Balagizi, Norris (Bearne 74). Subs not used: Clayton, Kelly.