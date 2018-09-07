Leeds United U23s 5 Bristol City U23s 0: Clarke turns on the style as Bamford hobbles off

Leeds United under-23s ran riot on Friday afternoon at Elland Road as they handed Bristol City a 5-0 defeat to continue their unbeaten start in the Professional Development League season.

The Whites got off to a fast start as Jack Clarke produced a scintillating display in the opening 25 minutes.

The 17-year-old's first act was to provide Patrick Bamford a tap-in as the winger played a lovely one-two with Jordan Stevens which saw Clarke burst into the area and lay the ball on a plate for the striker at the back post.

Minutes later he again picked out a decisive pass from the right which found Callum Nicell all alone on the edge of the box with the midfielder lashing home a lovely strike to double the scoreline after just 13 minutes.

Clarke then grabbed one himself as Jack Harrison turned provider with an inviting ball from the left which the youngster met with a emphatic half-volley with the inside of his right foot to put United in complete control.

Leeds striker Bamford hobbled off during the opening half with what looked to be a knee injury after a coming together with a Bristol City defender and was replaced by Ryan Edmondson after the £7m man headed straight down the tunnel for treatment.

United really turned on the style for the fourth as defender Oliver Casey timed a sliding tackle to perfection just as it looked like the visitors were away. Jordan Stevens picked up the loose ball and played another one-two with Edmondson as he continued into the box to fire a low effort home.

The rout was complete five minutes from time as Edmondson burst through on goal but saw an effort smack back off the post before the ball worked its way back to Robbie Gotts on the edge of the area who struck a lovely curling effort into the bottom corner.

Corberan's men remain unbeaten after five league games and remain top of the northern section having picking up four wins and a draw so far this campaign.

Leeds United XI: Blackman, Gotts, Davis, Nicell, Diaz, Casey, Clarke, Stevens, Baker, Harrison, Bamford. Subs: Miazek, Dalby, Kamwa, Edmondson, Wollerton.

Bristol City XI: Buse, Turner, Ali, Smith, Webb, Harrison, Rees, Lemonheigh, Janneh, Pearson, Day. Subs: Taylor, Sainsbury, Bell, Owers.