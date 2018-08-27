Leeds United U23s 1 QPR U23s 1: Whites pegged back by last-gasp R's

Leeds United were left to rue their chances as a 95th minute goal from QPR ensured the visitors left Nethermoor Park with a point during the Professional Development League clash on Monday evening.

It was a slow start to proceedings but the game was kicked into life by Whites winger Jordan Stevens on the 20 minute mark as he fired the first warning shot of the evening but his drilled effort was matched by Marcin Brzozowski in the QPR goal.

The effort seemed to give life to an otherwise tight affair as Leeds looked for an opener.

There were chances for Jack Clarke and Pascal Struijk who saw chances fly just past the woodwork but it was Ryan Edmondson who had the best opportunity of the opening period.

Hugo Diaz played an inch perfect ball over the top of the QPR defence which found Stevens on the right who latched onto it with the winger producing a lovely ball into the area for the striker.

Edmondson brought it down and twisted to prod an effort towards goal but Brzozowski clawed the ball off the line just as it looked to have found the back of the net.

QPR forced a good chance themselves just before the half-time whistle as forward Arimide Oteh met a floated cross but his effort was headed down into the ground and was palmed away with ease by United stopper Will Huffer.

Leeds began the second half at a blistering tempo and took the lead just before the hour mark as Clarke burst into the area and sliced an effort which found Ryan Edmondson all alone at the back post who nodded home amidst QPR appeals for offside.

United had the wind in their sails and pressed on from the front knocking the ball around with new-found confidence following the opener.

The Whites had glorious chances through Edmondson, Stevens and Robbie Gotts to seal all three points but it was Sam Dalby who fluffed his lines seeing a volley from underneath the posts fly well over when it looked easier to score.

United were pushed back deep into added time as it looked like they had done enough to seal all three points but it was the visitors who had the final say as Themis Kefalas fired home from a corner with the last kick of the game to earn the R's a battling point.

Leeds United XI: Huffer, Gotts, Davis, Diaz, Struijk, Nicell, Stevens, McCalmont, Edmondson, Dalby, Clarke. Subs: Male, Halme, Kamwa, Wollerton, Mihaylov.

QPR XI: Brzozowski, Felix, Genovisi, Owens, Bassong, Fox, Alfa, McNulty, Oteh, Cardoso, Daling. Subs: Mesias, Bowman, Kefalas, Remy.