Leeds United U21s vs West Bromwich Albion U21s live: Team news confirmed, goal and score updates
Leeds’ youngsters host West Bromwich Albion at the LNER Community Stadium in York this evening as they look to get back to winning ways
Michael Skubala’s side were defeated 1-0 by Nottingham Forest just under two weeks ago, however Under-21s’ standout Sonny Perkins did salvage a replay for the senior squad late on during their FA Cup Third Round tie with Cardiff City earlier this month.
Skubala himself has been working alongside Jesse Marsch and his first-team coaching staff following the departure of Mark Jackson, who has left to become MK Dons’ head coach in League One.
The January schedule remains somewhat unforgiving as the Under-21s face West Bromwich Albion this evening, before playing the same opponent once more in a week’s time. Leeds will be hoping to get off to a better start than they managed against a resurgent Forest, who ended the young Whites’ unbeaten league run.
Team news, analysis, match updates and full-time reaction here throughout the evening. Kick-off at York is from 7pm.
Leeds United U21s 0-0 West Bromwich Albion U21s LIVE
Baggies proving difficult to break down. Leeds seeing lots of the ball, but need to be more decisive with it in the final third. Perkins and Debayo the standout performers so far.
45’ Offside. McGurk's whipped delivery met by the head of Perkins who gently glances it into the far corner, but the flag goes straight up.
40’ Joseph dropping back turns into the playmaker, feeding Charlie Crew who tries a low cross which is intercepted. Seemed a little rushed once he was clean through, the 16-year-old.
38’ Cody Drameh with a decisive block in the penalty area as West Brom were 1-on-1 with Klaesson. Needed to be made and all a bit too easy getting into that position. The right-back visibly not happy with the midfield afterwards.
36’ Gyabi shoots over the top now, weaving one way then the other to buy a yard. One-way traffic but Leeds struggling to penetrate the penalty area.
33’ Perkins almost breaks the deadlock, dummying in the centre circle as the ball is played into him. Lets it run through, drives forward and shoots left-footed from 25 yards. Flat, direct effort but just over the crossbar.
At the other end, James Debayo makes a decisive challenge to keep the scores level.