Leeds United U21s vs West Bromwich Albion U21s live: Early team news, goal and score updates
Leeds’ youngsters host West Bromwich Albion at the LNER Community Stadium in York this evening as they look to get back to winning ways
Michael Skubala’s side were defeated 1-0 by Nottingham Forest just under two weeks ago, however Under-21s’ standout Sonny Perkins did salvage a replay for the senior squad late on during their FA Cup Third Round tie with Cardiff City earlier this month.
Skubala himself has been working alongside Jesse Marsch and his first-team coaching staff following the departure of Mark Jackson, who has left to become MK Dons’ head coach in League One.
The January schedule remains somewhat unforgiving as the Under-21s face West Bromwich Albion this evening, before playing the same opponent once more in a week’s time. Leeds will be hoping to get off to a better start than they managed against a resurgent Forest, who ended the young Whites’ unbeaten league run.
Team news, analysis, match updates and full-time reaction here throughout the evening. Kick-off at York is from 7pm.
Leeds United U21s vs West Bromwich Albion U21s live: Whites back in PL2 action
XI: Cann (GK), Hall, Humphries, Richards, Ingram, Harper-Bailey, Williams, Tulloch, Mitchell, Richards, Higgins
Subs: Wangusi, Hudd, Heard, Mfuamba, Nelson
XI: Klaesson, Drameh, Moore, Mullen, Debayo, Gyabi, Crew, Allen, McGurk, Perkins, Joseph
Subs: Van den Heuvel, McFadden, Coleman, Wilson, Spencer
Darko Gyabi, Mateo Joseph and Sonny Perkins all here tonight. Cody Drameh, too. Strong squad.
We’re expecting 12-goal youngster Mateo Joseph and teenage forward Sonny Perkins to feature tonight in a strong XI. Michael Skubala’s side saw their lead at the top of PL2 Division 2 cut to three points with defeat against Nottingham Forest earlier this month. Then, on Friday night, Southampton leapfrogged the young Whites with victory over Newcastle. Time to reclaim top spot.
There’ll be no Leo Hjelde involved tonight, however, after the Norwegian youth international joined Rotherham United on loan for the rest of the season.
It feels as though it’s been an eternity since the U21s last played at York’s LNER Community Stadium, but we’re back here once again this evening. West Brom are tonight’s opponents. Follow everything as it happens here.