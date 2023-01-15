News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

Leeds United U21s vs West Bromwich Albion U21s live: Early team news, goal and score updates

Leeds’ youngsters host West Bromwich Albion at the LNER Community Stadium in York this evening as they look to get back to winning ways

By Joe Donnohue
1 hour ago
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 5:23pm

Michael Skubala’s side were defeated 1-0 by Nottingham Forest just under two weeks ago, however Under-21s’ standout Sonny Perkins did salvage a replay for the senior squad late on during their FA Cup Third Round tie with Cardiff City earlier this month.

Skubala himself has been working alongside Jesse Marsch and his first-team coaching staff following the departure of Mark Jackson, who has left to become MK Dons’ head coach in League One.

Hide Ad

The January schedule remains somewhat unforgiving as the Under-21s face West Bromwich Albion this evening, before playing the same opponent once more in a week’s time. Leeds will be hoping to get off to a better start than they managed against a resurgent Forest, who ended the young Whites’ unbeaten league run.

Leeds host West Brom in PL2 tonight (Pic: Getty)

Team news, analysis, match updates and full-time reaction here throughout the evening. Kick-off at York is from 7pm.

Leeds United U21s vs West Bromwich Albion U21s live: Whites back in PL2 action

Show new updates

West Brom team news

XI: Cann (GK), Hall, Humphries, Richards, Ingram, Harper-Bailey, Williams, Tulloch, Mitchell, Richards, Higgins

Subs: Wangusi, Hudd, Heard, Mfuamba, Nelson

Leeds United team news

XI: Klaesson, Drameh, Moore, Mullen, Debayo, Gyabi, Crew, Allen, McGurk, Perkins, Joseph

Subs: Van den Heuvel, McFadden, Coleman, Wilson, Spencer

Team news imminent

15 minutes or so until team news drops. Fingers crossed for a strong line-up.

Arrivals

Darko Gyabi, Mateo Joseph and Sonny Perkins all here tonight. Cody Drameh, too. Strong squad.

Kick-off reminder

Tonight’s game will get underway at 7pm.

Leeds will play host to West Brom’s youngsters at the LNER Community Stadium tonight

Meslier in line for France call

Early team news

We’re expecting 12-goal youngster Mateo Joseph and teenage forward Sonny Perkins to feature tonight in a strong XI. Michael Skubala’s side saw their lead at the top of PL2 Division 2 cut to three points with defeat against Nottingham Forest earlier this month. Then, on Friday night, Southampton leapfrogged the young Whites with victory over Newcastle. Time to reclaim top spot.

There’ll be no Leo Hjelde involved tonight, however, after the Norwegian youth international joined Rotherham United on loan for the rest of the season.

Welcome to York

It feels as though it’s been an eternity since the U21s last played at York’s LNER Community Stadium, but we’re back here once again this evening. West Brom are tonight’s opponents. Follow everything as it happens here.

Home
Page 1 of 1
LeedsYorkNottingham Forest