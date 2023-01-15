Michael Skubala’s side were defeated 1-0 by Nottingham Forest just under two weeks ago, however Under-21s’ standout Sonny Perkins did salvage a replay for the senior squad late on during their FA Cup Third Round tie with Cardiff City earlier this month.

Skubala himself has been working alongside Jesse Marsch and his first-team coaching staff following the departure of Mark Jackson, who has left to become MK Dons’ head coach in League One.

The January schedule remains somewhat unforgiving as the Under-21s face West Bromwich Albion this evening, before playing the same opponent once more in a week’s time. Leeds will be hoping to get off to a better start than they managed against a resurgent Forest, who ended the young Whites’ unbeaten league run.

Leeds host West Brom in PL2 tonight (Pic: Getty)