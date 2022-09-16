News you can trust since 1890
Leeds United U21s vs Southampton U21s live: Second half updates as Bamford opens scoring

Leeds United’s Under-21s are set to field a very strong XI for the visit of Southampton B at Elland Road this evening

By Joe Donnohue
Friday, 16th September 2022, 8:09 pm

Leeds United Under-21s head coach Michael Skubala will name several first-team players in his squad to face Southampton B this evening.

With an unprecedented 29-day break between first-team matches due to the Premier League’s postponements in line with the Queen’s passing, a number of senior figures are still in need of minutes to build and maintain match fitness.

Tonight’s Premier League 2 encounter offers a golden opportunity for the likes of Liam Cooper, Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling to return to full speed after injury lay-offs of varying length.

Leeds U21s host Southampton at Elland Road on Friday night

Team news, build-up, match analysis and updates throughout the evening here.

Last updated: Friday, 16 September, 2022, 20:55

Friday, 16 September, 2022, 20:55

FT: Leeds United U21s 6-2 Southampton U21s

Bamford (3), Perkins, Summerville and Cooper with the goals for the home side. Leeds in control from start to finish, despite late consolation strikes. Summerville had the Saints defence in a tumble dryer all night.

Friday, 16 September, 2022, 20:52

Three added

90’ Into stoppage time

Friday, 16 September, 2022, 20:51

GOAL! 6-2 Bellis

88’ GAME ON...no, not really. Sam Bellis scores another consolation for the visitors, cutting in from the left and bending it into the far corner. Good finish, actually.

Friday, 16 September, 2022, 20:45

Not bad for a Friday night

Friday, 16 September, 2022, 20:44

Off

83’ Mateo Joseph shoots just wide, his first sight of goal since coming on. He’s offside, though.

Friday, 16 September, 2022, 20:42

Leeds subs

81’ #LUFC subs

ON: Moore, Allen

OFF: Ayling, Gnonto

Friday, 16 September, 2022, 20:41

And unleash the counter

79' Keenan Carole makes an important block inside the area to deny Southampton a second. Corner ball.

Friday, 16 September, 2022, 20:37

Double change

75’ #LUFC subs

ON: Carole, Joseph

OFF: Firpo, Bamford

Friday, 16 September, 2022, 20:36

Wasted

74' Summerville with all the hard work, nicking the ball off the defender's toe, pulling it back, setting up Ayling who lashes one over the bar. A right-back's finish.

Friday, 16 September, 2022, 20:32

GOAL! 6-1 Ballard

70’ Hjelde caught out on the halfway line and Southampton scamper forward. They square it to Ballard who gets a consolation.

