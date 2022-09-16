Leeds United Under-21s head coach Michael Skubala will name several first-team players in his squad to face Southampton B this evening.

With an unprecedented 29-day break between first-team matches due to the Premier League’s postponements in line with the Queen’s passing, a number of senior figures are still in need of minutes to build and maintain match fitness.

Tonight’s Premier League 2 encounter offers a golden opportunity for the likes of Liam Cooper, Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling to return to full speed after injury lay-offs of varying length.

Leeds U21s host Southampton at Elland Road on Friday night