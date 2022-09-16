Leeds United U21s vs Southampton U21s live: First half updates as Bamford opens scoring
Leeds United’s Under-21s are set to field a very strong XI for the visit of Southampton B at Elland Road this evening
Leeds United Under-21s head coach Michael Skubala will name several first-team players in his squad to face Southampton B this evening.
With an unprecedented 29-day break between first-team matches due to the Premier League’s postponements in line with the Queen’s passing, a number of senior figures are still in need of minutes to build and maintain match fitness.
Tonight’s Premier League 2 encounter offers a golden opportunity for the likes of Liam Cooper, Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling to return to full speed after injury lay-offs of varying length.
Team news, build-up, match analysis and updates throughout the evening here.
Last updated: Friday, 16 September, 2022, 19:25
23’ Jimmy Jay Morgan through on goal for the visitors but Hjelde on hand to clean up inside the penalty area. A few wobbly moments from the back line in the last couple of minutes.
22' Each time Leeds come forward, they reach Southampton's box. Ayling stumbles as the ball finds its way into his path via Perkins, Bamford, Gnonto and Summerville in a flowing move.
Gnonto in the Italy squad
GOALLLLLL SUMMERVILLE 2-0
17’ Two-nil courtesy of Dutch youth international Summerville. His diagonal run across the face of the Saints’ box opens up the shooting angle from the left-hand side of the box and he finishes with no problem at all. Bamford’s knockdown and diversionary run instrumental in creating the space.
Southampton
11’ Chance for the visitors. Edwards slots just wide under pressure after Leeds give it away on the edge of their own box.
GOOOOALLL Bamford 1-0
4’ Leeds’ third attack in four minutes finds the back of the net. Summerville is played through, his cutback finds Bamford who nonchalantly shoots in off the underside of the bar.
2’ Ball in the net for #LUFC as Bamford lifts it over the goalie but he’s flagged offside. A theme developing.
Early chance
1' Within thirty seconds, Gnonto is played through by a Gyabi pass. Smothered by the 'keeper.
1’ Underway at Elland Road
Teams out
Minute’s silence here for Her Majesty