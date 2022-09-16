News you can trust since 1890
Leeds United U21s vs Southampton U21s live: Early team news and match updates from Elland Road

Leeds United’s Under-21s are set to field a very strong XI for the visit of Southampton B at Elland Road this evening

By Joe Donnohue
Friday, 16th September 2022, 5:40 pm

Leeds United Under-21s head coach Michael Skubala will name several first-team players in his squad to face Southampton B this evening.

With an unprecedented 29-day break between first-team matches due to the Premier League’s postponements in line with the Queen’s passing, a number of senior figures are still in need of minutes to build and maintain match fitness.

Tonight’s Premier League 2 encounter offers a golden opportunity for the likes of Liam Cooper, Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling to return to full speed after injury lay-offs of varying length.

Leeds U21s host Southampton at Elland Road on Friday night

Team news, build-up, match analysis and updates throughout the evening here.

Friday, 16 September, 2022, 17:28

Team news

Team news on the way in half an hour. Big names expected, including new signing Willy Gnonto.

Watch this space

Friday, 16 September, 2022, 17:26

Welcome to Elland Road

Good evening, we’re at Elland Road for the Under-21s tonight. Leeds vs Southampton U21s - featuring Patrick Bamford, Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling and Junior Firpo, probably.

Tonight’s game is not being broadcast on LUTV, so stick with us for live updates here.

