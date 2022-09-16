Leeds United U21s vs Southampton U21s live: Early team news and match updates from Elland Road
Leeds United’s Under-21s are set to field a very strong XI for the visit of Southampton B at Elland Road this evening
Leeds United Under-21s head coach Michael Skubala will name several first-team players in his squad to face Southampton B this evening.
With an unprecedented 29-day break between first-team matches due to the Premier League’s postponements in line with the Queen’s passing, a number of senior figures are still in need of minutes to build and maintain match fitness.
Tonight’s Premier League 2 encounter offers a golden opportunity for the likes of Liam Cooper, Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling to return to full speed after injury lay-offs of varying length.
Team news, build-up, match analysis and updates throughout the evening here.
Team news
Team news on the way in half an hour. Big names expected, including new signing Willy Gnonto.
Welcome to Elland Road
Good evening, we’re at Elland Road for the Under-21s tonight. Leeds vs Southampton U21s - featuring Patrick Bamford, Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling and Junior Firpo, probably.
Tonight’s game is not being broadcast on LUTV, so stick with us for live updates here.