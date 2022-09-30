Leeds United U21s v Stoke City U21s live: Confirmed team news and score updates from York
Leeds United’s youngsters return to action with a home fixture against Premier League 2 Division 2 rivals Stoke City
Leeds’ Under-21 side can maintain their unbeaten start to the season by avoiding defeat against Stoke City this evening.
Tonight’s 7pm kick-off in York sees the young Whites take on the Potters in what is their first outing for two weeks following the international break.
Michael Skubala’s side currently top the PL2 Division 2 standings, while forward Sonny Perkins is joint-top goalscorer with six in his first five games for the club.
6’ Allen in down the right, flashes one across the face of goal for Joseph who stretches but can’t get a head on it
5’ Sonny Perkins playing through the middle tonight. McGurk off the left and Allen on the right. No chances yet.
Morten Spencer playing centre-half alongside Kris Moore by the looks of things.
1’ Underway in York
Kick-off countdown
Ten minutes ‘til kick-off. Weather’s a bit kinder now than it was before, still a very slick surface out there, mind.
Can Leeds make it six unbeaten?
Stoke City team news
International break exploits
Some were busier than others during September’s international break. Good week in Denmark was it, Sonny?
Leeds United team news
#LUFC XI: Christy (GK), Drameh, Sutcliffe, Moore, McCalmont, Gyabi, Spencer, Allen, Perkins, McGurk, Joseph
Subs: Brook, Dean, Miller, Snowdon, Coleman
Team news imminent
Team news to come in 15 minutes.
TV details
Don’t fancy braving the wind and rain tonight? Here’s how to watch the 21s from the comfort of your own home.
But why would you want to do that, when an on-the-ground reporter getting battered by the elements from all sides can keep you informed?
Faster than the LUTV stream, and you can take that to the bank.
‘I don’t want to leave'
Jesse Marsch's pre-match press conference earlier this afternoon
A half-hour presser condensed into one place.