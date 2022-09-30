Leeds United U21s v Stoke City U21s live: Confirmed team news and score updates from York

Leeds’ Under-21 side can maintain their unbeaten start to the season by avoiding defeat against Stoke City this evening.

Tonight’s 7pm kick-off in York sees the young Whites take on the Potters in what is their first outing for two weeks following the international break.

Michael Skubala’s side currently top the PL2 Division 2 standings, while forward Sonny Perkins is joint-top goalscorer with six in his first five games for the club.

Leeds U21s take on Stoke City at the LNER Community Stadium in York (Pic: Getty)

