The young Whites are expected to name a strong starting XI against Sunderland afternoon, featuring Mateo Joseph, Darko Gyabi, Sonny Perkins and Jeremiah Mullen, as they aim to retain their grip on 1st place in PL2 Division 2.

Leeds’ fixture on Monday evening away to West Bromwich Albion was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, leaving members of the Division 2 chasing pack to gain ground on United before Paco Gallardo’s side’s next game.

Elland Road is the venue for today’s fixture where there is expected to be a promising turnout for the 21s as their season nears a conclusion.

Leeds host Sunderland in PL2 Division 2 this afternoon (Pic: Getty)