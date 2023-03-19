Leeds United U21 vs Sunderland U21: Early team news, goal and score updates from Elland Road
Leeds’ Under-21 side resume their Premier League 2 campaign this afternoon at home to Sunderland as they look to hang onto top spot
The young Whites are expected to name a strong starting XI against Sunderland afternoon, featuring Mateo Joseph, Darko Gyabi, Sonny Perkins and Jeremiah Mullen, as they aim to retain their grip on 1st place in PL2 Division 2.
Leeds’ fixture on Monday evening away to West Bromwich Albion was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, leaving members of the Division 2 chasing pack to gain ground on United before Paco Gallardo’s side’s next game.
Elland Road is the venue for today’s fixture where there is expected to be a promising turnout for the 21s as their season nears a conclusion.
Build-up, team news, and minute-by-minute match coverage here. Kick-off is at 2pm.