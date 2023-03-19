News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Comic Relief raises £34 million in star-studded night of comedy
2 hours ago Missing man's body found after disappearance last year
20 hours ago Donald Trump calls for ‘protest’ saying he expects arrest in days
23 hours ago US President Joe Biden welcomes Vladimir Putin ICC arrest warrant
1 day ago Heathrow Airport Easter strike: Staff will walk out for 10 days
1 day ago Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill opens up on blood cancer diagnosis

Leeds United U21 vs Sunderland U21: Early team news, goal and score updates from Elland Road

Leeds’ Under-21 side resume their Premier League 2 campaign this afternoon at home to Sunderland as they look to hang onto top spot

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 19th Mar 2023, 11:30 GMT- 1 min read

The young Whites are expected to name a strong starting XI against Sunderland afternoon, featuring Mateo Joseph, Darko Gyabi, Sonny Perkins and Jeremiah Mullen, as they aim to retain their grip on 1st place in PL2 Division 2.

Leeds’ fixture on Monday evening away to West Bromwich Albion was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, leaving members of the Division 2 chasing pack to gain ground on United before Paco Gallardo’s side’s next game.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Elland Road is the venue for today’s fixture where there is expected to be a promising turnout for the 21s as their season nears a conclusion.

Leeds host Sunderland in PL2 Division 2 this afternoon (Pic: Getty)
Leeds host Sunderland in PL2 Division 2 this afternoon (Pic: Getty)
Leeds host Sunderland in PL2 Division 2 this afternoon (Pic: Getty)

Build-up, team news, and minute-by-minute match coverage here. Kick-off is at 2pm.

Elland RoadLeedsSunderlandPremier League 2