Leeds United U21 vs OGC Nice U21 live: Team news as fringe first-teamers start, goal and score updates in PL International Cup
Michael Skubala’s squad have been drawn in the eight-team Group A alongside Nice, Sparta Praha, PSV Eindhoven, Hertha Berlin, Wolves, Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers’ youngsters.
The competition was introduced in 2014 to provide players in Category One academies across England with the opportunity to play against other elite European footballers within the same age group in a competitive environment.
This is the first year Leeds have entered the competition, and only the second edition since the coronavirus pandemic curtailed the tournament in 2019/20.
Twenty-four teams enter at the group stage, separated into three lots of eight. Teams finishing first or second in their respective groups automatically qualify for the quarter-final, while the two best third-placed sides also make up the last eight of the competition.
All fixtures are hosted in England, meaning Leeds are the home side for each of their four outings against the foreign opposition they will face during the group stage.
Leeds’ youngsters have been in good form this season, winning three of their opening five Premier League 2 fixtures, in the new 26-team, single-tiered PL2 division.
Build-up, team news, goal and score updates and live coverage here throughout the evening. Tonight’s fixture takes place at Elland Road and kicks off at 7pm.
Leeds United U21 vs OGC Nice U21 LIVE
Trademark
11’ Cian Coleman with a trademark Ayling flop inside the penalty area, drawing the foul. Chapeau.
‘Nice’ idea
6’ Allen wins another corner down the right. Taken short and McGurk dribbles along the byline but is dispossessed.
Set-piece
3’ Charlie Allen wins a corner. Lewis Bate with some good footwork down the right in build-up.
Early knockings
2’ Nice showing a bit on the ball during the opening few minutes. Deep cross evades a few runners into Klaesson’s area. Looks like McGurk, wearing No. 9, is up top tonight for #LUFC.
Away we go
1’ KICK-OFF. Underway at Elland Road.
Ready to go
Teams are out to Marching On Together. Leeds in all white, Nice in black and red stripes.
Armband
17-year-old Charlie Crew skippering Leeds’ U21s this evening.
Score some goals for...Nice?
Wilfried Bony’s son Geoffroy is on the bench for the opposition tonight. A little factoid for you all.
OGC Nice team news
XI: Zelazowski (GK), Louchet, Rousseau, Nahonou, Doumbouya, Alvarenga, Boudache, Wattel, Gnoan, Belahyane, Talbi
Subs: Benlesbir, Bony, Pereira, Marmorat, Poleri
Half hour countdown
Not long to go until kick-off, sub-30 minutes. Players out for warm-ups. Could be a chilly one tonight, Leeds expecting a few fans in the building, too.