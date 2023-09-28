Leeds United’s youngsters will test themselves against Nice at Elland Road this evening in their opening Premier League International Cup fixture of 2023/24.

Michael Skubala’s squad have been drawn in the eight-team Group A alongside Nice, Sparta Praha, PSV Eindhoven, Hertha Berlin, Wolves, Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers’ youngsters.

The competition was introduced in 2014 to provide players in Category One academies across England with the opportunity to play against other elite European footballers within the same age group in a competitive environment.

This is the first year Leeds have entered the competition, and only the second edition since the coronavirus pandemic curtailed the tournament in 2019/20.

Twenty-four teams enter at the group stage, separated into three lots of eight. Teams finishing first or second in their respective groups automatically qualify for the quarter-final, while the two best third-placed sides also make up the last eight of the competition.

All fixtures are hosted in England, meaning Leeds are the home side for each of their four outings against the foreign opposition they will face during the group stage.

Leeds’ youngsters have been in good form this season, winning three of their opening five Premier League 2 fixtures, in the new 26-team, single-tiered PL2 division.

