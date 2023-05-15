Leeds United U21 vs Nottingham Forest U21 live: Rutter starts, goal and score updates in PL2 play-off final
Leeds United play host to Nottingham Forest this evening at Elland Road as the two sides battle it out for promotion to Premier League 2 Division 1 in the play-off final.
Despite leading PL2 Div 2 for much of the season, Leeds missed out on automatic promotion and a richly-deserved title on the final day of the regular season away to West Bromwich Albion. The young Whites’ opponents this evening saw off the Baggies in their play-off semi-final, whilst Leeds defeated Aston Villa at Elland Road seven days ago.
A bumper crowd in the region of 15,000 is expected for this evening’s fixture, with the youngsters set to be backed strongly by the United faithful in LS11.
Mateo Joseph and Darko Gyabi are available for Leeds tonight, after earning call-ups to England’s Under-20 squad for the upcoming World Cup which begins in Argentina later this week. The pair will jet off to South America with the rest of the squad tomorrow, who met up at the Three Lions’ St George’s Park base over the weekend.
Archie Gray, Sonny Perkins, Sean McGurk and Charlie Allen are all expected to start, too.
Build-up, team news and live match coverage from Elland Road will be available here throughout the evening. Tonight’s game, which kicks off at 7pm, will not be streamed on LUTV due to Premier League broadcast restrictions.
Leeds United U21s v Nottingham Forest U21s LIVE
Interview: Academy manager Adam Underwood
Rutter
Rutter involved again for the 21s tonight. Hasn’t played for the first-team since Liverpool last month. £30 million striker in the PL2 play-offs is...interesting.
Nottingham Forest team news
XI: Bott, Hanks, Donnelly, B. Hammond, Abbott, McDonnell, Taylor, O. Hammond (c), Osong, Konate, Powell
Subs: Willows, Mighten, Perkins, Thompson, Larsson
Predicted formation
Leeds United team news
XI: Van den Heuvel, Moore, Mullen, Monteiro, Allen, Gray, Gyabi, McGurk, Perkins, Rutter, Joseph (C)
Subs: Christy, Ferguson, Thomas, Spencer, Debayo
WATCH: Play-off final preview
In position
Early visitors team news
Forest expected to utilise Riley Harbottle and Dale Taylor this evening. The pair have been out on loan in the EFL and Taylor has been capped at senior level for Northern Ireland.
Full team news arriving at 6pm.
Interview: Academy manager Adam Underwood speaks to the YEP
Early team news
Mateo Joseph and Darko Gyabi will be involved, most probably from the start, tonight. The pair will then join up with England’s Under-20 group as they fly to Argentina for the World Cup tomorrow.
Here’s Mateo on his call-up
“I am really, really happy and excited. I was jumping when I heard the news. I am really happy, I have been working hard a lot, even in the off season. So that’s the message, if you work hard you can achieve whatever you want, whatever you have in mind. But first, I have a job to do here before I go.”