Despite leading PL2 Div 2 for much of the season, Leeds missed out on automatic promotion and a richly-deserved title on the final day of the regular season away to West Bromwich Albion. The young Whites’ opponents this evening saw off the Baggies in their play-off semi-final, whilst Leeds defeated Aston Villa at Elland Road seven days ago.

A bumper crowd in the region of 15,000 is expected for this evening’s fixture, with the youngsters set to be backed strongly by the United faithful in LS11.

Mateo Joseph and Darko Gyabi are available for Leeds tonight, after earning call-ups to England’s Under-20 squad for the upcoming World Cup which begins in Argentina later this week. The pair will jet off to South America with the rest of the squad tomorrow, who met up at the Three Lions’ St George’s Park base over the weekend.

Leeds host the PL2 play-off final at Elland Road this evening (Pic: Getty)

Archie Gray, Sonny Perkins, Sean McGurk and Charlie Allen are all expected to start, too.