Leeds Under-21s face Norwich’s development squad this afternoon in Premier League 2 Division 2, hoping to record consecutive victories after their opening day win.
A Mateo Joseph-inspired 5-2 scoreline sent Leeds’ youngsters to the summit of the table after just one game last weekend with the Spanish striker scoring four past Derby County Under-21s.
This afternoon’s offering sees Leeds host Norwich in their first home game of the campaign, who themselves recorded a win in their opening fixture – 3-2 versus Sunderland Under-21.
Most Popular
-
1
Leeds United ‘would have taken’ four points from two games according to Alan Shearer
-
2
Rodrigo makes 'sleeping' Leeds United admission and declares action plan after Whites punishment
-
3
Leeds United in ‘talks’ with MLS star as Man Utd eye deal for Whites goalkeeper
-
4
Odds slashed as Leeds United ace tops Premier League charts by emulating former Whites star
-
5
What is happening to former Leeds United star Raphinha at Barcelona amid latest farce and deadline
Kick-off at the club’s Thorp Arch training ground is at 1pm.
Build-up, live match updates, team news and more to follow here.
Leeds United U21 vs Norwich City U21 LIVE: match updates and team news from Thorp Arch
Last updated: Monday, 15 August, 2022, 10:30
Current standings
1. Southampton
2. Middlesbrough
3. Leeds
4. Norwich
5. West Brom
6. Aston Villa
7. Stoke
8. Sunderland
9. Newcastle
10. Nottingham Forest
11. Derby County
Welcome to Thorp Arch
We’re at Leeds’ training base today for the Whites’ Under-21 clash with Norwich City.
Live match updates throughout the afternoon, as well as team news ahead of kick-off and post-match reaction.
All in one place.