Leeds United U21 vs Norwich City U21 LIVE: match updates and team news from Thorp Arch

Leeds United’s youngsters are looking to make it back-to-back wins to start the new campaign this afternoon

By Joe Donnohue
Monday, 15th August 2022, 10:40 am

Leeds Under-21s face Norwich’s development squad this afternoon in Premier League 2 Division 2, hoping to record consecutive victories after their opening day win.

A Mateo Joseph-inspired 5-2 scoreline sent Leeds’ youngsters to the summit of the table after just one game last weekend with the Spanish striker scoring four past Derby County Under-21s.

This afternoon’s offering sees Leeds host Norwich in their first home game of the campaign, who themselves recorded a win in their opening fixture – 3-2 versus Sunderland Under-21.

Leeds host Norwich U21s at Thorp Arch this afternoon (Pic: Getty)

Kick-off at the club’s Thorp Arch training ground is at 1pm.

Build-up, live match updates, team news and more to follow here.

Monday, 15 August, 2022, 10:30

Current standings

1. Southampton

2. Middlesbrough

3. Leeds

4. Norwich

5. West Brom

6. Aston Villa

7. Stoke

8. Sunderland

9. Newcastle

10. Nottingham Forest

11. Derby County

Monday, 15 August, 2022, 10:13

Welcome to Thorp Arch

We’re at Leeds’ training base today for the Whites’ Under-21 clash with Norwich City.

Live match updates throughout the afternoon, as well as team news ahead of kick-off and post-match reaction.

All in one place.

