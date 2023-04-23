News you can trust since 1890
Leeds United U21 vs Middlesbrough U21 live: Youngsters level at break as PL2 title looks set to go to final game

Leeds United’s Under-21 side could be crowned Premier League 2 Division 2 champions with a win over Middlesbrough this afternoon

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 11:55 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 14:52 BST

The young Whites contest their penultimate game of the season today and could see the title and automatic promotion all wrapped up with a game to spare if they secure victory.

Leeds’ youngsters are guaranteed a play-off berth but will be eyeing first place having held top spot for the majority of the season. Due to fixture scheduling, Leeds come into this one in second place, after Nottingham Forest won on Friday night. Forest, however, have played all of their regular season matches and finish the campaign on 41 points, just two ahead of Leeds who have two matches remaining.

Today also sees fellow title challengers Southampton B in action in what will be their final game of the season. They take on Norwich City at 2pm. Should Leeds win and better Southampton’s result, they will be automatically promoted and lift the PL2 Div 2 title.

Leeds' Under-21s could be crowned champions this afternoon - if they beat Middlesbrough (Pic: Getty)Leeds' Under-21s could be crowned champions this afternoon - if they beat Middlesbrough (Pic: Getty)
Leeds' Under-21s could be crowned champions this afternoon - if they beat Middlesbrough (Pic: Getty)

If Leeds fail to beat Middlesbrough, they could still be crowned champions with victory against West Bromwich Albion next Friday.

Kick-off from York’s LNER Community Stadium is at 2pm. Updates throughout the afternoon here.

Leeds U21s 3-1 Boro U21s LIVE

Show new updates
15:56 BST

As it stands

15:53 BST

FT: Leeds 3-1 Boro

15:48 BST

Sub

15:47 BST

SAVE

89' Stunning Van den Heuvel save to keep Leeds 3-1 up. Gitau volleys one low into the corner from around 12 yards but VDH is equal to it, denying the Boro captain with a strong right arm. Great reactions.

15:36 BST

Oh, ref...

77' Officials having a DAY. Luca Thomas having his shirt pulled inside the box as he tries to shoot. Shot eventually blocked for a corner. Staff member in Boro's technical area turns around and puffs his cheeks out. Knows they've got away with one.

15:34 BST

Boro sub

76’ Lennon on for Howells

15:33 BST

Leeds changes

75’ Thomas and Crew on for McGurk and Allen

15:28 BST

RED

15:22 BST

GOOOOOOOALLLLLL PERKINS 3-1

15:19 BST

'He got that dawg in him’

61' Gray into the book for an overzealous, lunging tackle. He's really got the bit between his teeth today. Moments earlier he'd evaded two Boro men with a neat turn and backheel through pressure.

