The young Whites contest their penultimate game of the season today and could see the title and automatic promotion all wrapped up with a game to spare if they secure victory.

Leeds’ youngsters are guaranteed a play-off berth but will be eyeing first place having held top spot for the majority of the season. Due to fixture scheduling, Leeds come into this one in second place, after Nottingham Forest won on Friday night. Forest, however, have played all of their regular season matches and finish the campaign on 41 points, just two ahead of Leeds who have two matches remaining.

Today also sees fellow title challengers Southampton B in action in what will be their final game of the season. They take on Norwich City at 2pm. Should Leeds win and better Southampton’s result, they will be automatically promoted and lift the PL2 Div 2 title.

Leeds' Under-21s could be crowned champions this afternoon - if they beat Middlesbrough (Pic: Getty)

If Leeds fail to beat Middlesbrough, they could still be crowned champions with victory against West Bromwich Albion next Friday.