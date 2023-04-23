Leeds United U21 vs Middlesbrough U21 live: Team news confirmed, goal and score updates in PL2 title decider
Leeds United’s Under-21 side could be crowned Premier League 2 Division 2 champions with a win over Middlesbrough this afternoon
The young Whites contest their penultimate game of the season today and could see the title and automatic promotion all wrapped up with a game to spare if they secure victory.
Leeds’ youngsters are guaranteed a play-off berth but will be eyeing first place having held top spot for the majority of the season. Due to fixture scheduling, Leeds come into this one in second place, after Nottingham Forest won on Friday night. Forest, however, have played all of their regular season matches and finish the campaign on 41 points, just two ahead of Leeds who have two matches remaining.
Today also sees fellow title challengers Southampton B in action in what will be their final game of the season. They take on Norwich City at 2pm. Should Leeds win and better Southampton’s result, they will be automatically promoted and lift the PL2 Div 2 title.
If Leeds fail to beat Middlesbrough, they could still be crowned champions with victory against West Bromwich Albion next Friday.
Kick-off from York’s LNER Community Stadium is at 2pm. Updates throughout the afternoon here.
Leeds U21 vs Boro U21 LIVE
'Into these’
2' I'll tell you who's up for it early doors: Archie Gray. Receives a talking to from the referee after a strong but fair tackle in the middle, followed by a little bit of afters with the Boro player
KICK-OFF
1’ Here we go. 90 minutes from the title, potentially.
No sign of Victor, though...
20 minutes ‘til kick-off
Not long to go until we’re underway in York. Young Boro side on display this afternoon. Southampton, meanwhile, name no first-teamers in their line-up. They also kick-off at 2pm versus Norwich. Opportunity knocks.
Boro team news
Leeds United team news
XI: Van den Heuvel, Spencer, Mullen, Monteiro, Moore, Gyabi, Gray, Allen, McGurk, Perkins, Joseph (C)
Subs: Christy, Crew, Ferguson, Thomas, Debayo
Early team news
Decent Under-21s team expected this afternoon. Full XI out in ten minutes or so. Gray, Joseph, Gyabi and Perkins all here.
Permutations
To win the league and automatic promotion today...
- Leeds must win
- Leeds must better Southampton’s result
Standings
As it stands at the top...
1. Nottingham Forest - 41 pts
2. Leeds United* - 39 pts
3. Southampton** - 39 pts
*two games remaining
**one game remaining
Welcome to the LNER Community Stadium
It’s title day, maybe. Leeds U21s could lift the PL2 Division 2 title with a win against Middlesbrough. Kick-off is at 2pm. Team news in half an hour.