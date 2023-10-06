Leeds United’s youngsters and head coach Michael Skubala welcome Luton to York this evening for their second outing in this season’s Premier League Cup.

Leeds were victorious in their first PL Cup fixture of the season, defeating Colchester United at this ground last month.

Skubala’s side were beaten by Wolverhampton Wanderers’ U21s in their last Premier League 2 game but have begun the season well, picking up wins in three different competitions.

Some of Leeds’ U21s will head off on international duty following tonight’s game, including Jeremiah Mullen (Scotland U21) and Charlie Allen (Northern Ireland U21), both of whom have been key players at the start of 2023/24.