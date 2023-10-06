Leeds United U21 vs Luton Town U21 live: Team news confirmed, goal and score updates from LNER Stadium
Leeds were victorious in their first PL Cup fixture of the season, defeating Colchester United at this ground last month.
Skubala’s side were beaten by Wolverhampton Wanderers’ U21s in their last Premier League 2 game but have begun the season well, picking up wins in three different competitions.
Some of Leeds’ U21s will head off on international duty following tonight’s game, including Jeremiah Mullen (Scotland U21) and Charlie Allen (Northern Ireland U21), both of whom have been key players at the start of 2023/24.
Build-up, team news, goal and score updates here throughout the evening. Kick-off is at 7pm.
Leeds United U21 vs Luton Town U21 LIVE
Key Events
15 minutes to kick-off
Almost ready to go at York. Warm-ups underway.
Luton Town team news
XI: Horlick, Pinnington, Phillips, Johnson, Chigozie, Kayibanda, Piesold, Burger, Luker (c), Townsend, Matthews-Lewis
Subs: Hockey, Heron, Lynch, Emery, Trustram
Leeds United team news
XI: Van den Heuvel, Moore, Debayo, Monteiro, Coleman, Bate, Gyabi, Carole, McGurk, Allen, Thomas
Subs: Ombang, Mullen, Spencer, Douglas, Snowden
Current Standings
Welcome to the LNER Community Stadium
Leeds U21s back in action this evening at their alternate home ground in York. It’s the PL Cup and Luton Town tonight, a team who, like previous opposition Colchester United, do not have Category One academy status.
Therefore, Leeds are likely to be favourites for this one. Updates here throughout the evening.