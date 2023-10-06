Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United U21 vs Luton Town U21 live: Team news confirmed, goal and score updates from LNER Stadium

Leeds United’s youngsters and head coach Michael Skubala welcome Luton to York this evening for their second outing in this season’s Premier League Cup.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 6th Oct 2023, 17:05 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 18:14 BST
Leeds host Luton in the PL Cup tonight (Pic: Getty)Leeds host Luton in the PL Cup tonight (Pic: Getty)
Leeds host Luton in the PL Cup tonight (Pic: Getty)

Leeds were victorious in their first PL Cup fixture of the season, defeating Colchester United at this ground last month.

Skubala’s side were beaten by Wolverhampton Wanderers’ U21s in their last Premier League 2 game but have begun the season well, picking up wins in three different competitions.

Some of Leeds’ U21s will head off on international duty following tonight’s game, including Jeremiah Mullen (Scotland U21) and Charlie Allen (Northern Ireland U21), both of whom have been key players at the start of 2023/24.

Build-up, team news, goal and score updates here throughout the evening. Kick-off is at 7pm.

Leeds United U21 vs Luton Town U21 LIVE

18:44 BST

15 minutes to kick-off

Almost ready to go at York. Warm-ups underway.

18:43 BST

Luton Town team news

XI: Horlick, Pinnington, Phillips, Johnson, Chigozie, Kayibanda, Piesold, Burger, Luker (c), Townsend, Matthews-Lewis

Subs: Hockey, Heron, Lynch, Emery, Trustram

18:10 BST

Leeds United team news

XI: Van den Heuvel, Moore, Debayo, Monteiro, Coleman, Bate, Gyabi, Carole, McGurk, Allen, Thomas

Subs: Ombang, Mullen, Spencer, Douglas, Snowden

15:55 BST

Current Standings

15:53 BST

Welcome to the LNER Community Stadium

Leeds U21s back in action this evening at their alternate home ground in York. It’s the PL Cup and Luton Town tonight, a team who, like previous opposition Colchester United, do not have Category One academy status.

Therefore, Leeds are likely to be favourites for this one. Updates here throughout the evening.

