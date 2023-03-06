Leeds United U21 vs Derby County U21 live: Team news confirmed, goal and score updates as youngster returns
Leeds United’s Under-21 side look to extend their lead atop Premier League 2 Division 2 with a win over Derby County’s youngsters
Leeds are set to welcome Archie Gray back into the fold tonight, on the eve of his 17th birthday this coming Sunday. The youngster featured prominently during the second half of last season’s Under-21s campaign but has been robbed of time on the pitch during this campaign with foot and ankle injuries.
Gray was named on the bench in Leeds’ past two senior fixtures, away to Fulham and Chelsea, as he awaits his first-team debut, but should be able to feature this evening at the LNER Community Stadium in York.
Leeds are currently top of PL2 Division 2 but only on goal difference. The young Whites can open up a three point margin on promotion-chasing Nottingham Forest with victory against Derby tonight. Including this fixture, Leeds only have five more games to play at Under-21 level this season unless they finish between 2nd and 5th in the table, after which they will compete in the PL2 play-offs for a spot in Division 1.
The fixture will not be televised due to Premier League broadcast restrictions.
Derby are without a win this season and have picked up a solitary point in 13 matches. Leeds defeated the Rams at Pride Park by five goals to two at the beginning of the season.
Build-up, team news, match analysis, minute-by-minute coverage and full-time reaction here throughout the evening. Kick-off is at 7pm.
Leeds United U21 vs Derby County U21 LIVE
We’ll let you know who’s here and who isn’t as the team buses pull up just now. Should be a strong showing for the young lads.
1. Leeds United - 32pts
2. Nottingham Forest - 32pts
3. Southampton - 30pts
4. Norwich City - 27pts
5. Aston Villa - 24pts
6. West Bromwich Albion - 24pts
7. Middlesbrough - 22pts
8. Newcastle United - 16pts
9. Sunderland - 14pts
10. Stoke City - 9pts
11. Derby County - 1pt
Gray’s last appearance came on September 16th, meaning it’s almost been six months since the youngster last played.
Doesn’t turn 17 until this Sunday, which is remarkable considering how much U21s football he already has under his belt.
Two assists in four matches this season. Feels as though he might have a hand in a Leeds goal tonight.
Back to it with the Under-21s this evening after two disappointing defeats to Fulham and Chelsea for the first-team.
Expecting Archie Gray back in the fold tonight, which will be good to see after such a frustrating injury lay-off for him.
Updates here throughout the evening. Team news to come at 6pm. Kick-off is at 7.