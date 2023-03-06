Leeds United U21 vs Derby County U21 live: Team news confirmed, goal and score updates as Archie Gray returns
Leeds United’s Under-21 side look to extend their lead atop Premier League 2 Division 2 with a win over Derby County’s youngsters
Leeds are set to welcome Archie Gray back into the fold tonight, on the eve of his 17th birthday this coming Sunday. The youngster featured prominently during the second half of last season’s Under-21s campaign but has been robbed of time on the pitch during this campaign with foot and ankle injuries.
Gray was named on the bench in Leeds’ past two senior fixtures, away to Fulham and Chelsea, as he awaits his first-team debut, but should be able to feature this evening at the LNER Community Stadium in York.
Leeds are currently top of PL2 Division 2 but only on goal difference. The young Whites can open up a three point margin on promotion-chasing Nottingham Forest with victory against Derby tonight. Including this fixture, Leeds only have five more games to play at Under-21 level this season unless they finish between 2nd and 5th in the table, after which they will compete in the PL2 play-offs for a spot in Division 1.
The fixture will not be televised due to Premier League broadcast restrictions.
Derby are without a win this season and have picked up a solitary point in 13 matches. Leeds defeated the Rams at Pride Park by five goals to two at the beginning of the season.
Build-up, team news, match analysis, minute-by-minute coverage and full-time reaction here throughout the evening. Kick-off is at 7pm.
Leeds United U21s 2-0 Derby County U21s LIVE
36’ Ferguson tries a backheel inside the Leeds area which Derby’s Taylor-Hart anticipates and gets to the byline. He passes infield but it’s picked up by Moore and Leeds clear. A little scare, just a little one.
30’ Christy intervenes with his first real piece of goalkeeping. Puts his body on the line to smother a potentially dangerous ball into the Leeds penalty area.
23’ Leeds beginning to exert their dominance in possession now. Greenwood and Gyabi really dictating things in the centre.
13' First sign of a Leeds breakaway by Joseph with Perkins and Greenwood in support but the Spaniard overruns it. Space to do their thing proving hard to come by right now. #lufc
7’ Difficult to get into a rhythm so far. Lots of fouls, lots of stoppages.
Derby with the game’s first shot, nodded just wide by Solomon.