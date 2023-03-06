Leeds United U21 vs Derby County U21 live: Second half goal and score updates as Archie Gray returns to pitch
Leeds United’s Under-21 side look to extend their lead atop Premier League 2 Division 2 with a win over Derby County’s youngsters
Leeds are set to welcome Archie Gray back into the fold tonight, on the eve of his 17th birthday this coming Sunday. The youngster featured prominently during the second half of last season’s Under-21s campaign but has been robbed of time on the pitch during this campaign with foot and ankle injuries.
Gray was named on the bench in Leeds’ past two senior fixtures, away to Fulham and Chelsea, as he awaits his first-team debut, but should be able to feature this evening at the LNER Community Stadium in York.
Leeds are currently top of PL2 Division 2 but only on goal difference. The young Whites can open up a three point margin on promotion-chasing Nottingham Forest with victory against Derby tonight. Including this fixture, Leeds only have five more games to play at Under-21 level this season unless they finish between 2nd and 5th in the table, after which they will compete in the PL2 play-offs for a spot in Division 1.
The fixture will not be televised due to Premier League broadcast restrictions.
Derby are without a win this season and have picked up a solitary point in 13 matches. Leeds defeated the Rams at Pride Park by five goals to two at the beginning of the season.
Build-up, team news, match analysis, minute-by-minute coverage and full-time reaction here throughout the evening. Kick-off is at 7pm.
Leeds United U21s 3-0 Derby County U21s LIVE
78' Another good save by Christy, this time with his legs. A few flicked-on headers find Derby's No. 9 Cybulski who spins Monteiro and forces the save. Pinball at the resulting corner but Gyabi eventually clears.
75' Perkins and Joseph combine again. The former drives infield from the right, finds Joseph's diagonal run. Checks back and finds Perkins again in the middle. His side-footed shot is deflected just wide for a corner.
73' Sonny Perkins forces a save from Harry Evans. Set up by Mateo Joseph who's buzzed around the final third all night, pressing, probing and creating.