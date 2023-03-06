Leeds are set to welcome Archie Gray back into the fold tonight, on the eve of his 17th birthday this coming Sunday. The youngster featured prominently during the second half of last season’s Under-21s campaign but has been robbed of time on the pitch during this campaign with foot and ankle injuries.

Gray was named on the bench in Leeds’ past two senior fixtures, away to Fulham and Chelsea, as he awaits his first-team debut, but should be able to feature this evening at the LNER Community Stadium in York.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds are currently top of PL2 Division 2 but only on goal difference. The young Whites can open up a three point margin on promotion-chasing Nottingham Forest with victory against Derby tonight. Including this fixture, Leeds only have five more games to play at Under-21 level this season unless they finish between 2nd and 5th in the table, after which they will compete in the PL2 play-offs for a spot in Division 1.

Leeds U21s host Derby County this evening (Pic: Getty)

The fixture will not be televised due to Premier League broadcast restrictions.

Derby are without a win this season and have picked up a solitary point in 13 matches. Leeds defeated the Rams at Pride Park by five goals to two at the beginning of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad