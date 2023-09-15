Leeds United U21 vs Colchester United U21 live: Gyabi and Bate score early, goal and score updates in PL Cup opener
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leeds have been drawn against Colchester, Chelsea and Luton Town in Group D of this year’s Premier League Cup, one of three competitions the youngsters will participate in during 2023/24.
Skubala’s youngsters have begun the season in sterling form, winning three of their opening four Premier League 2 fixtures and sit seventh after wins over Manchester United, Brighton and Hove Albion and Stoke City.
Tonight sees League Two outfit Colchester send their Under-21s to the LNER Community Stadium. The U’s are not a Category One academy setup, therefore do not qualify for the elite 26-team PL2 division Leeds currently compete in. Instead, they are participants of the Under-23 Professional Development League – South Section, in which they have won two and lost three of their opening five this season.
Team news, goal and score updates, as well as live coverage of the 21s here throughout the evening. Kick-off is at 7pm.
Leeds United U21 vs Colchester United U21 LIVE
HT: Leeds 2-2 Colchester
Goals were all scored in the opening 14 minutes, game settled into a rhythm of Leeds trying to break the visitors down ever since. Bate’s strike a beauty, Gyabi playing No. 10 but has found the net, too.
Added time
45’ Three added minutes.
Tap-in waiting to be poked home
39’ Close one. Douglas takes a crossfield pass nicely on the left and instinctively plays in Ferguson on the run. He flashes one across goal, just needed someone to get on the end of it. 2-2.
Yellow
39’ Bennett booked for the visitors. Blocking a quick free-kick.
Sixth attempt on target
37’ Lewis Bate’s effort from a free-kick hits the wall. Spencer with the follow-up tests the goalkeeper via a deflection. Corner.
Caution
32’ Leeds’ Ferguson yellow carded for kicking the ball away at a Colchester throw.
Use your right, son
28’ Luca Thomas and Keenan Carole combine well down the right, but the latter chops back onto his stronger left foot and is crowded out inside the penalty area. First time effort with his right and we might be looking at 3-2.
Funny
24’ That’s a first. Gyabi in the corner needing a hand, Colchester defender steams in and belts the ball away, but it ricochets back off the corner flag and lands in a better attacking position for #LUFC. Luca Thomas then does well to escape his man but hits side-netting.
Counters killing Leeds currently
20’ Morten Spencer gets an important intervention in on Bennett who shoots but is rewarded with a corner instead of a goal. Leeds struggling in defensive transition. 2-2.
GOAL! 2-2. Colchester equalise.
14’ Can this game relax? Cooper’s effort flies in via a heavy deflection.