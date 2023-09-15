Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Live

Leeds United U21 vs Colchester United U21 live: Early team news, goal and score updates in PL Cup opener

Michael Skubala’s Under-21s are looking to carry their fine league form into the Premier League Cup this evening as Leeds United’s youngsters begin their campaign in the competition.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 15th Sep 2023, 17:15 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 17:45 BST
Leeds have been drawn against Colchester, Chelsea and Luton Town in Group D of this year’s Premier League Cup, one of three competitions the youngsters will participate in during 2023/24.

Skubala’s youngsters have begun the season in sterling form, winning three of their opening four Premier League 2 fixtures and sit seventh after wins over Manchester United, Brighton and Hove Albion and Stoke City.

Tonight sees League Two outfit Colchester send their Under-21s to the LNER Community Stadium. The U’s are not a Category One academy setup, therefore do not qualify for the elite 26-team PL2 division Leeds currently compete in. Instead, they are participants of the Under-23 Professional Development League – South Section, in which they have won two and lost three of their opening five this season.

Team news, goal and score updates, as well as live coverage of the 21s here throughout the evening. Kick-off is at 7pm.

Leeds United U21 vs Colchester United U21 LIVE

18:02 BST

Leeds United team news

U21s XI: Ombang, Moore, Ferguson, Debayo, Coleman, Spencer, Bate, Gyabi, Carole, Douglas, Thomas

Subs: Christy, McFadden, Allen, McGurk, Godden

17:44 BST

Opportunity

The likes of Darko Gyabi and Lewis Bate have had limited minutes at senior level this season. Tonight’s U21s encounter should be a good opportunity to rebuild confidence and showcase themselves, demonstrating they remain a level above youth football. Both are in line to feature.

17:34 BST

Welcome to the LNER Community Stadium

Leeds’ U21s are back at the LNER tonight kicking off their Premier League Cup campaign versus Colchester United’s youngsters.

Live updates throughout the evening here.

Team news from 6pm. Kick-off is at 7.

