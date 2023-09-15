Leeds United U21 vs Colchester United U21 live: Early team news, goal and score updates in PL Cup opener
Leeds have been drawn against Colchester, Chelsea and Luton Town in Group D of this year’s Premier League Cup, one of three competitions the youngsters will participate in during 2023/24.
Skubala’s youngsters have begun the season in sterling form, winning three of their opening four Premier League 2 fixtures and sit seventh after wins over Manchester United, Brighton and Hove Albion and Stoke City.
Tonight sees League Two outfit Colchester send their Under-21s to the LNER Community Stadium. The U’s are not a Category One academy setup, therefore do not qualify for the elite 26-team PL2 division Leeds currently compete in. Instead, they are participants of the Under-23 Professional Development League – South Section, in which they have won two and lost three of their opening five this season.
Team news, goal and score updates, as well as live coverage of the 21s here throughout the evening. Kick-off is at 7pm.
Leeds United U21 vs Colchester United U21 LIVE
Leeds United team news
U21s XI: Ombang, Moore, Ferguson, Debayo, Coleman, Spencer, Bate, Gyabi, Carole, Douglas, Thomas
Subs: Christy, McFadden, Allen, McGurk, Godden
Opportunity
The likes of Darko Gyabi and Lewis Bate have had limited minutes at senior level this season. Tonight’s U21s encounter should be a good opportunity to rebuild confidence and showcase themselves, demonstrating they remain a level above youth football. Both are in line to feature.
Welcome to the LNER Community Stadium
Leeds’ U21s are back at the LNER tonight kicking off their Premier League Cup campaign versus Colchester United’s youngsters.
Live updates throughout the evening here.
Team news from 6pm. Kick-off is at 7.