Live

Leeds United U21 vs Aston Villa U21 live: Rutter starts as Perkins and Joseph score, goal updates in PL2 play-off semi

Leeds United Under-21s’ bid for promotion from Premier League 2 Division 2 continues this evening in their one-legged play-off semi-final fixture against Aston Villa at Elland Road

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 8th May 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 19:59 BST

The young Whites suffered the disappointment of losing out on automatic promotion late last month, falling to a 2-1 defeat by fellow play-off contestants West Bromwich Albion when a draw would have secured the title and a place in Division 1 next season.

As a consequence, Paco Gallardo’s young side drop into the play-offs which begin this evening. Leeds are potentially 90 minutes from another promotion showdown, should they defeat Tony Carss’ Villans on home turf.

Tonight’s fixture will go to extra time and then penalties if scores are level at full-time and after 120 minutes, respectively. The victor will face either Nottingham Forest or West Brom in a play-off final to be played at Elland Road, permitting Leeds qualify and scheduling does not clash with first-team fixtures.

Leeds' U21s host Aston Villa in their PL2 play-off semi-final tonight (Pic: Getty)Leeds' U21s host Aston Villa in their PL2 play-off semi-final tonight (Pic: Getty)
Leeds' U21s host Aston Villa in their PL2 play-off semi-final tonight (Pic: Getty)

Leeds’ semi-final will not be streamed by LUTV, however live match updates are available here throughout the evening, beginning with build-up and team news. Kick-off is at 7pm.

Leeds U21s 2-1 Villa U21s LIVE

20:51 BST

Five mins from a play-off final

20:48 BST

Leeds sub

20:44 BST

Villa sub

84’ Afoka on for Patterson

20:42 BST

Over the top

81' Hayden Lindley's effort flies over the crossbar for the visitors. Charlie Allen also replaced by Connor Ferguson at left-back. Leeds sitting deeper now, inviting pressure but Villa haven't come up with an answer, yet.

20:32 BST

Subs

71’ Rutter off to applause from the West Stand. Charlie Crew replaces him. McGurk off for Luca Thomas, as well.

Raikhy replaced by Kellyman for the visitors

20:27 BST

Stoppage

66’ Stoppage in play so Rutter and a Villa man can receive treatment. Frenchman went into a tackle wholeheartedly and appears to have hurt himself in the process.

20:20 BST

Yellows

59’ Kris Moore booked for a textbook yellow card foul inside Villa’s half. Mullen also picked up a yellow earlier.

20:16 BST

Aw, that’s nice, Diogo

20:12 BST

Not quite James Ward-Prowse

20:09 BST

Raikhy volley

48’ Raikhy with a volley for the visitors. Looked dangerous but sails wide.

