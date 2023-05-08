Leeds United U21 vs Aston Villa U21 live: Early team news, goal and score updates in PL2 play-off semi-final
Leeds United Under-21s’ bid for promotion from Premier League 2 Division 2 continues this evening in their one-legged play-off semi-final fixture against Aston Villa at Elland Road
The young Whites suffered the disappointment of losing out on automatic promotion late last month, falling to a 2-1 defeat by fellow play-off contestants West Bromwich Albion when a draw would have secured the title and a place in Division 1 next season.
As a consequence, Paco Gallardo’s young side drop into the play-offs which begin this evening. Leeds are potentially 90 minutes from another promotion showdown, should they defeat Tony Carss’ Villans on home turf.
Tonight’s fixture will go to extra time and then penalties if scores are level at full-time and after 120 minutes, respectively. The victor will face either Nottingham Forest or West Brom in a play-off final to be played at Elland Road, permitting Leeds qualify and scheduling does not clash with first-team fixtures.
Leeds’ semi-final will not be streamed by LUTV, however live match updates are available here throughout the evening, beginning with build-up and team news. Kick-off is at 7pm.
Leeds U21 vs Villa U21 LIVE
Villa boss Tony Carss
We started picking up good results and performances. Since Christmas, we’ve really maintained that and built momentum.
Perhaps...
Might we see some involvement for Georginio Rutter tonight? The 21-year-old is eligible to feature in PL2 and hasn’t made an appearance for the senior team in each of their last four outings.
May be an idea to get some minutes into his legs, whilst also helping the 21s at one end of the pitch. Watch this space.
Not televised
Tonight’s game will not be streamed by LUTV due to Premier League broadcast restrictions, therefore you’ll have to rely on the wit and wise-cracks of this journalist and his live-blogging ability.
Bringing you team news from 6 and kick-off at 7pm.
U21s’ promotion push: take two
After the disappointment of missing out on automatic promotion, Leeds’ youngsters drop into the play-offs.
Tonight’s match hosted at Elland Road is a one-leg affair and will determine which side meets either Nottingham Forest or West Bromwich Albion in the play-off final, for a place in PL2 Division 1 next season.