Leeds United U21 v West Ham U21 live: Updates and analysis from Elland Road, first team chance

Leeds United’s under-21s face West Ham United’s under-21s at Elland Road this evening as the Whites bid to maintain their perfect start.

The Whites youngsters are back in the country’s top tier of Academy football following last season’s promotion as play-offs winners and Michael Skubala’s side have started the new campaign with impressive away wins at Brighton and Manchester United’s under-21s. A first home clash of the new Premier League Two Division One season now presents itself against West Ham in a 7pm kick-off under the Elland Road lights.

Here, we will bring you all of the early team news upon landing at LS11 followed by confirmed line ups and then match updates and analysis. The game presents a particularly big chance for United’s youngsters to stake a claim for first team involvement for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup second round clash at Salford City.