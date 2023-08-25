Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United U21 v West Ham U21 live: Updates and analysis from Elland Road, first team chance

Leeds United’s under-21s face West Ham United’s under-21s at Elland Road this evening as the Whites bid to maintain their perfect start.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 25th Aug 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 18:49 BST

The Whites youngsters are back in the country’s top tier of Academy football following last season’s promotion as play-offs winners and Michael Skubala’s side have started the new campaign with impressive away wins at Brighton and Manchester United’s under-21s. A first home clash of the new Premier League Two Division One season now presents itself against West Ham in a 7pm kick-off under the Elland Road lights.

Here, we will bring you all of the early team news upon landing at LS11 followed by confirmed line ups and then match updates and analysis. The game presents a particularly big chance for United’s youngsters to stake a claim for first team involvement for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup second round clash at Salford City.

Five teams have started the new PL2 D1 season with two wins out of two but not West Ham for whom last Friday night’s 2-0 triumph against visiting Sunderland followed a 3-0 reverse at Arsenal on the opening weekend.

Leeds United under-21s v West Ham under-21s live

19:51 BST

One last save

45 + 3: And a big one from van den Heuvel to beat away a fierce drive from Marshall, West Ham’s front line causing all sorts of bother.

19:50 BST

Half time

1-2.

19:50 BSTUpdated 19:52 BST

Fine striker play

45 + 3: From West Ham’s Marshall. Fed the ball on the edge of the box, lovely control, turns Moore and fires through his legs into the far right corner, Leeds were cut open by a series of passes through the middle and Monteiro was left out of the picture after stepping up

19:48 BST

Goal West Ham

45: Fine goal by Marshall

19:46 BST

Chance West Ham

45: Kodua fires over from the edge of the box, three minutes of added time now

19:46 BST

Fine goal

44: Douglas has really started to threaten in the last ten minutes or so, and this was a fine goal. Set up by McGurk, feeds him the ball down the left but still a lot to do, cuts inside and unleashes a rocket of a shot into the back of the net, West Ham will be sick but Leeds have been pushing after somewhat surviving the early storm

19:44 BST

GOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAALLLL!!!!

DOUGLAS!!!!!

19:43 BST

CHANCE LEEDS

42: Lovely feet from McGurk, plays in Douglas, glorious chance but blazes over

19:42 BST

Fine pass

41: From McGurk down the channel for Douglas but West Ham clear and are then awarded a soft free kick

19:41 BST

Fine tackle

39: By perhaps the Leeds standout player of the half, Ferguson, who then charges forward and is fouled by Kelly who is booked. Ferguson and Thomas the two that have stood out, McGurk and Carole in flashes

