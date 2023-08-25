Leeds United U21 v West Ham U21 live: Updates and analysis from Elland Road, first team chance
The Whites youngsters are back in the country’s top tier of Academy football following last season’s promotion as play-offs winners and Michael Skubala’s side have started the new campaign with impressive away wins at Brighton and Manchester United’s under-21s. A first home clash of the new Premier League Two Division One season now presents itself against West Ham in a 7pm kick-off under the Elland Road lights.
Here, we will bring you all of the early team news upon landing at LS11 followed by confirmed line ups and then match updates and analysis. The game presents a particularly big chance for United’s youngsters to stake a claim for first team involvement for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup second round clash at Salford City.
Five teams have started the new PL2 D1 season with two wins out of two but not West Ham for whom last Friday night’s 2-0 triumph against visiting Sunderland followed a 3-0 reverse at Arsenal on the opening weekend.
Leeds United under-21s v West Ham under-21s live
One last save
45 + 3: And a big one from van den Heuvel to beat away a fierce drive from Marshall, West Ham’s front line causing all sorts of bother.
Half time
1-2.
Fine striker play
45 + 3: From West Ham’s Marshall. Fed the ball on the edge of the box, lovely control, turns Moore and fires through his legs into the far right corner, Leeds were cut open by a series of passes through the middle and Monteiro was left out of the picture after stepping up
Goal West Ham
45: Fine goal by Marshall
Chance West Ham
45: Kodua fires over from the edge of the box, three minutes of added time now
Fine goal
44: Douglas has really started to threaten in the last ten minutes or so, and this was a fine goal. Set up by McGurk, feeds him the ball down the left but still a lot to do, cuts inside and unleashes a rocket of a shot into the back of the net, West Ham will be sick but Leeds have been pushing after somewhat surviving the early storm
GOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAALLLL!!!!
DOUGLAS!!!!!
CHANCE LEEDS
42: Lovely feet from McGurk, plays in Douglas, glorious chance but blazes over
Fine pass
41: From McGurk down the channel for Douglas but West Ham clear and are then awarded a soft free kick
Fine tackle
39: By perhaps the Leeds standout player of the half, Ferguson, who then charges forward and is fouled by Kelly who is booked. Ferguson and Thomas the two that have stood out, McGurk and Carole in flashes