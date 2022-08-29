News you can trust since 1890
Leeds United U21 v Nottingham Forest U21 live: Team news confirmed and first-half updates from Thorp Arch

Leeds’ youngsters host Nottingham Forest at the club’s training ground this afternoon looking to maintain their unbeaten run in PL2 Division 2 this season

By Joe Donnohue
Monday, 29th August 2022, 12:22 pm

Leeds’ unbeaten start at senior level came to an end last weekend against Brighton and Hove Albion but the Under-21s are still to taste defeat this season after a promising start.

Mateo Joseph and Sonny Perkins have scored five and four goals respectively, making up the Whites’ total of nine for the campaign so far.

Today, Nottingham Forest visit the club’s training facilities at Thorp Arch and will provide a stern test for Michael Skubala’s Under-21 side.

Leeds host Nottingham Forest at the club's training ground in an Under-21 fixture today

Build-up, team news, match analysis and live coverage throughout the afternoon here.

Last updated: Monday, 29 August, 2022, 13:08

Monday, 29 August, 2022, 13:08

Corner chance

6’ Charlie Allen sends it wide after a outside-of-the-boot through ball from Perkins. Corner. Gyabi sends it over the top at the breakdown.

Monday, 29 August, 2022, 13:05

Delivery

3’ Free-kick wide on the right after Sutcliffe was felled. Leeds to swing it in

Monday, 29 August, 2022, 13:02

KICK-OFF

1’ Here we go at Thorp Arch

Monday, 29 August, 2022, 12:59

Teams out

Under-21s get a round of applause from the supporters at Thorp Arch.

Monday, 29 August, 2022, 12:52

Kick-off on its way

Less than ten minutes to go.

Monday, 29 August, 2022, 12:35

One more on loan

No Jack Jenkins today. He joined Salford City on a season-long loan last week.

Monday, 29 August, 2022, 12:22

Forest team news

XI: Hammond (GK), Hammond, Powell, Perkins, McAdam, Thompson, Gibson-Hammond, Collins, Osong, Larsson, Salmon (c)

Subs: Bott, Gardner, Nadin, Bailey, Sinclair

Monday, 29 August, 2022, 12:15

Hotshots

PL2 goalscorer standings:

5 - Mateo Joseph (Leeds United)

5 - Abu Kamara (Norwich City)

4 - Tom Cannon (Everton)

4 - Tawanda Maswanhise (Leicester City)

4 - Sonny Perkins (Leeds United)

Monday, 29 August, 2022, 12:11

Leeds team news

#LUFC XI: Christy (GK), Sutcliffe, Mullen, Moore, McCalmont, Gyabi, Gray, Allen, McGurk, Perkins, Joseph

Subs: Brook, Ferguson, Miller, Spencer, Dean

Monday, 29 August, 2022, 11:45

Mateo Joseph and Sonny Perkins, please

15 minutes ‘til team news

Nottingham ForestLeedsBrighton and Hove Albion