Leeds’ unbeaten start at senior level came to an end last weekend against Brighton and Hove Albion but the Under-21s are still to taste defeat this season after a promising start.

Mateo Joseph and Sonny Perkins have scored five and four goals respectively, making up the Whites’ total of nine for the campaign so far.

Today, Nottingham Forest visit the club’s training facilities at Thorp Arch and will provide a stern test for Michael Skubala’s Under-21 side.

