Leeds United turn down midfield duo

Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek and Tottenham Hotspurs’ Harry Winks were made available to the Whites on loan for the rest of the season in January, writes Graham Smyth.

"The YEP understands that, after discussions with Marcelo Bielsa, the club decided not to pursue those options in the transfer window. Signing players he did not feel were needed or attempting to operate on anything other than the same page as Bielsa would be, one suspects, a pointless and dysfunctional exercise."

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. Pic: Getty

Gaetano Berardi signs for FC Sion

Leeds United cult hero Gaetano Berardi has finally found himself a new club after a month on trial.

The wholehearted defender, beloved by Whites supporters after a seven year spell at Elland Road, departed Leeds at the end of last season but is back in the game with Swiss Super League side FC Sion.

Berardi, 33, has agreed a deal until the end of the current season.

A statement from FC Sion said the versatile defender had caught the eye in training and in a pair of friendly appearances.

Premier League issues update on vaccination rate

The Premier League has announced 85 per cent of players have been at least partially vaccinated against Covid-19.

The league revealed the figures as it announced 11 positive coronavirus tests from its latest round of testing.

A statement read: “The Premier League can confirm today that between Monday, January 24 and Sunday, January 30, 1,947 Covid-19 tests were administered on players and club staff. Of these, there were 11 new positive cases.

“Overall testing numbers are lower in this reporting period due to squads being away from training grounds as a result of the Premier League’s mid-season player break.

“It was also confirmed 85 per cent of players have received one, two or three Covid-19 vaccination doses, with 92 per cent of players and club staff on the vaccination journey.

“Players who have had one or two doses are required to wait for the appropriate time period before receiving either their second or booster vaccinations.