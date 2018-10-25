Leeds United troll One Direction star Niall Horan after twitter jibe

It is 2018 after all so that means global pop stars and football club's can now fall out... apparently!

Fresh from the 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town on Wednesday evening it seems the on-field beating wasn't enough for United as a familiar face to those who enjoy the dulcet tones of One Direction caused quite a stir on social media.

"No one likes Leeds." Niall Horan responded to one twitter user after being asked if he would send any luck the Whites way following a gushing tweet about Derby County's football.

And... how Leeds responded was (according to social media) EPIC. "No one likes your solo career #BringBack1D."

Well, and as our favourite anchorman would say, that osculated quickly. Does anyone *actually* want to '#BringBack1D"? What is a "1D"?

Anyway, we don't know much about One Direction (clearly) - or Niall Horan for that matter - but given he has 39.7m followers he seems kind of a big deal (another Ron Burgundy quote for you there).

The 'spat' seems to have caused quite the twitter meltdown with his fans and pleased Leeds United's in equal measure, so apparently this is now a 'thing'. It is 2018 after all.

Stop the world... we want to get off.