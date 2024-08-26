Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United could still land one who got away last summer to bolster Daniel Farke's full-back options, while a move for Tottenham Hotspur's Manor Solomon remains ongoing.

The YEP understands that Max Aarons, who looked set for a reunion with Farke at Elland Road last summer and went as far as a medical before joining Premier League side Bournemouth, is one of the full-backs the Whites are considering in the final week of the window. Aarons was left out of the Cherries squad for their 1-1 draw with Newcastle United, although boss Andoni Iraola has insisted the defender is fit and ready to challenge for a place. He said: "He didn’t have a lot of injuries [last season], he had two muscle injuries, but the recovery was very, very long for both. In the end, he missed nearly half the season. I think he started very well, but then he had these two injuries and also Adam Smith’s performances. I think Adam in the past season performed amazingly, so it was not easy, even when he recovered at the end, to regain his position. But he has come in and done a complete pre-season. Now he is fully fit and ready to challenge, like the others.”

Leeds are in the market for three further additions before Friday's deadline. A full-back, a central midfielder and another attacker are on Farke's wishlist. Spurs' Israeli international Solomon underwent a medical over the weekend and although the deal is taking longer than others have to complete, club sources insist it remains possible and ongoing. The 23-year-old is reported to have other options, including interest abroad. Though Solomon is not an out-and-out number 10, he has some experience of playing centrally and could potentially be used there as Farke attempts to replace Georginio Rutter’s creativity and ball-carrying skills in the middle. Willy Gnonto and Brenden Aaronson are among Farke’s current options for the position.

The Whites lifted the mood at the end of last week with the capture of £10m winger Largie Ramazani, from Almería. A Belgian international, he was signed too late to play any part in Friday night's game at Sheffield Wednesday but a Gnonto masterclass and goals from Aaronson and Daniel James gave Leeds a much-needed first win of the season. Farke elected not to speak about transfers, wanting to shed the spotlight instead on those who contributed to the victory, but all-but confirmed there would be new additions arriving.