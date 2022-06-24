Leeds United transfer state of play - 16 players who could leave permanently or on loan in window

As limited as Leeds United's remaining incoming transfer business might be, there is a wealth of possibilities when it comes to exits, both permanent and temporary.

By Graham Smyth
Friday, 24th June 2022, 5:31 pm

Leeds remain in the market for a striker and Victor Orta is currently working on attacking options who could bolster Jesse Marsch's firepower in what will be the American's first full season in charge.

But unless either Kalvin Phillips or Raphinha depart over the next few weeks, Leeds are not expected to do much more in terms of senior signings having already spent £50m on three new additions - Brenden Aaronson [£25m], Rasmus Kristensen [£10m] and Marc Roca [£10m]. Replacements for exiting stars, bargains and rare opportunities aside, there may be a small number of additions at Under 23 level and there will be staffing changes as Marsch shapes his backroom staff and Leeds add a 23s boss.

Where the bulk of this summer's activity is likely to come is in the outgoing sector.

Here are players who could depart Elland Road in the current window either on loan or permanently.

1. Tyler Roberts

A loan has been a possibility in the past and is likely on the table again. Not a likely starter and Gelhardt and Greenwood emergence, along with another striker coming in, might decide his fate.

2. Kiko Casilla

Although the invitation is there for Casilla to join in with pre-season, the probability is that the Spaniard will leave either for a loan move or via a settlement. Finding a permanent taker for his salary would be tough

3. Elia Caprile

The young keeper is close to agreeing a permanent deal with newly-promoted Serie B side SSC Bari, bringing to an end two years at Leeds. He spent last season on loan at Pro Patria in Serie C

4. Alfie McCalmont

Having spent the last two seasons out on loan, McCalmont will almost certainly do the same next season. Leeds would be open to a permanent but the midfielder's camp prefer the idea of a loan to L1 or L2.

