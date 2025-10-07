'You can't say no' - Leeds United transfer snub explained

A reported Leeds United target has revealed why he chose to snub a move to Elland Road during the summer transfer window.

Leeds United were able to add ten new players to their squad at a cost of around £100m during the summer transfer window - but a lot of the talk over the last month has been about the players that did not arrive at Elland Road.

The likes of Sean Longstaff, Anton Stach and Noah Okafor have all shown why the Whites were so keen to add them to Daniel Farke’s promotion-winning squad during the summer as the former Norwich City manager looked to establish his side as a force in the top flight. Results have been mixed and Leeds are currently sitting in the bottom six of the Premier Division after winning two of their opening seven games of the campaign.

Despite the hectic nature of the summer trading, there was still frustration over a number of transfer targets that either remained with their current clubs or opted against joining the Whites before making moves elsewhere. Perhaps the most high-profile snub came when Brighton and Hove Albion and Argentina attacking midfielder Facunduo Buonanotte appeared to turn his back on a move to Elland Road before making a surprise loan switch to Premier League rivals Chelsea hours later.

Speaking of what played out as he prepares to represent his country over the next week, Buonanotte told the Argentine media: “What you want is to play so you can be in the Argentine national team, but when a club as big as Chelsea comes along, you can’t say no. I wanted to take on this challenge to prove I’m up to it. (I’m) very happy and very comfortable. It’s (the Premier League) the best league in the world. It never ceases to surprise you. Something different can happen every minute.”

What did Daniel Farke say about Leeds United’s summer transfer window business?

Daniel Farke provided an update on his squad ahead of Spurs. | Getty Images

Buonanotte’s decision to snub Leeds to join Chelsea was part of a late double blow in the transfer window as the Whites also missed on Fulham winger Harry Wilson. A deal appeared to be coming to fruition in the final hours of the window and Leeds received an extension to complete the move after submitting a deal sheet to the Premier League. However, Fulham opted against finalising the deal and Wilson remained at Craven Cottage.

Speaking after the window came to a close, the Whites boss said: “It's fair to say we are not dancing on the table. But you won't hear one bad comment from me. My job is to adapt to the reality. I don’t need to feel sorry for myself. We need to earn the right to stay up. After we failed to bring an offensive option in, it’s important for us not to be too much of a victim. I’m not too angry that everyone writes us off. Let them write us off, no problem. They say we had the same attackers, plus Rutter, Sinisterra and Rodrigo in 2023. So we will not be big favourites (to stay up). But we will stay humble and we will look to prove the doubters wrong.”

