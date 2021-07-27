The Argentine has taken the Whites from mid-table obscurity in the Championship to the top half of the Premier League, and he’s done it all with a uniquely energetic brand of attacking football.

One man who has been there for every step of the journey is Jack Harrison, who recently penned a permanent deal at Elland Road.

Speaking recently about what it’s like to play under Bielsa, he said: “It’s very demanding but as a player you want to be a part of the best and he provides that. He demands the best. If you’re not going to give it then he’ll tell you about it. It’s great to be in that environment. It can be stressful at times but you know in the end it is good for you as a player.”

“In the first couple of years you can see there weren’t many changes to the squad."

He added: “Through his [Bielsa’s] methodology and his way of working he was able to make a team that wasn’t successful, into an incredible team that managed to win the Championship and get promoted.

“Not only that, but we finished top 10 in the first year in the Premier League after 16 years. It says a lot about him and his way of working, it works here at Leeds, everyone buys into what he is trying to do. It has been great to be a part of that.”

