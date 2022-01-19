United are dealing with a huge amount of injuries and have been hovering dangerously close to the drop zone upon the club’s second season back in the Premier League.

Marcelo Bielsa’s Whites stormed to a ninth-placed finish as a newly-promoted side last term but began the year just five points clear of the bottom three and having played two games more than third-bottom Burnley.

Leeds, though, began 2022 with a 3-1 victory at home to the Clarets and bounced back from a 2-0 defeat at West Ham United in the FA Cup third round with a superb 3-2 success at the Irons in Sunday’s Premier League rematch.

The Whites are now up to 15th and nine points clear of the drop zone but Dallas says his side must push on higher although the reigning player of the year is expecting a tough assignment in United’s next league game.

Leeds will return to action at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon when second-bottom Newcastle United take on the Whites, the Magpies splashing the cash in the January transfer window after the club’s takeover.

“It’s onwards and upwards,” said Dallas to LUTV, assessing what the West Ham triumph could do for morale and league position.

“It’s a huge win for us, of course it is.

“We have got to aim higher than our league position and be realistic at the same time.

“But we have a huge game at the weekend at home to Newcastle as well and they are going to come looking to get three points.

“We’ve got to put in a performance like we did at West Ham, if not better.”

