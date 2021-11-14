In the meantime, the Whites transfer rumour mill continues in full swing.

Ahead of Monday’s World Cup qualifier in San Marino, United’s Kalvin Phillips is already just two outings away from securing a 20th cap for the Three Lions, despite only making his international debut in September 2020.

The Whites midfielder has earned the nickname the ‘Yorkshire Pirlo’ as a nod to Italy’s former World Cup winner Andrea Pirlo’s brilliance in the middle of the park.

Pirlo starred as Italy won the 2006 World Cup and 15 years later the former Azzurri star hailed Phillips this summer as he shone in the European Championships.

The Three Lions were only denied getting their hands on the trophy after defeat on penalties to Italy in the final.

Ahead of the final, Phillips has now revealed that Pirlo sent him a message – and that Whites team mate Jack Harrison played a key role in delivering it.

“It’s always nice to get the recognition of some unbelievable players,” said Phillips.

“The night before the final Jack Harrison, who used to play at New York City with him, sent me a video of Pirlo.

“It was a video to me saying ‘good luck in the final and he wishes me all the best’ so that was very nice.

“It was a very nice feeling and obviously I thought it was going to say something about Italy but, no, he wished me well – full respect for that.

“I just got the video and I was like ‘oh my God’. I’ve never met him, I’d like to meet him to be honest. I’ve seen that is a very cool guy, but I’ve heard he’s a nice guy as well.

"To have someone on the other side, on the other team, wish you well and especially a player like that, it is always a great feeling.”

Phillips will be due back in club action for Leeds with next Sunday's Premier League clash at Tottenham Hotspur and here is all of the latest transfer gossip at the midway point of the November international break.

1. Xavi looks for Thiago reunion New Barcelona boss Xavi is looking to sign Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara, a player who left Barca for Bayern Munich in July 2013. (Mail on Sunday). Photo Sales

2. Barca also eye Chelsea ace Barcelona are also looking at a potential loan move for 23-year-old Chelsea ace Christian Pulisic. (Sport). Photo Sales

3. Toon target Ake Newly-appointed Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has identified Manchester City defender Nathan Ake as a key transfer target, a player he worked with at Bournemouth. (90min) Photo Sales

4. Lingard asking price revealed Manchester United are reportedly willing to offload England international forward Jesse Lingard for a fee of £10m in January. The 28-year-old's contract at Old Trafford runs out next summer. (The Sun). Photo Sales