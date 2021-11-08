The Whites caused Brendan Rodgers' side plenty of problems throughout the game and although the visitors had a goal chalked off by VAR for a tight offside call, it would not have been unjust had the hosts taken all three points.

“We created double the amount of danger than them," said Bielsa after watching his team take a first half lead through Raphinha's free-kick, before conceding an instant Harvey Barnes equaliser.

"We dominated a large part of the game. We defended well and we attacked well. And even if we deserved to win, we didn’t manage to obtain it. We managed a good performances against a good opponent.

"It was the comment I gave to the players after the game, that they looked a lot more like the team that they were able to construct and good recovery of the ball, possession generating, creating danger. A higher percentage of dominance of the game, duplicating the opponent in chances. These are all aspects to value. And apart from that, a very beautiful game to watch."

He did, however, rue the Barnes goal. Leicester kicked off after conceding, pumped the ball forward and it was flicked into the path of Barnes, who curled home a wonderful strike.

“We have to defend for every ball whether we’ve just scored a goal or not," he said.

"We should have neutralised the game in that moment.”

Bielsa was without Jamie Shackleton and Junior Firpo for the game, having hoped both might pass fit over the weekend, and Joe Gelhardt was not quite right after playing for the Under 21s in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday.

"Shackleton and Firpo are finishing their recovery from their injuries and Gelhardt in the game on Tuesday felt some discomfort that in itself is not an injury but he didn’t feel at 100 per cent for a high level game, "said Bielsa.

