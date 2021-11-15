The Leeds skipper is determined to give Scotland every chance of hosting another 50,000 fans when the World Cup qualifying play-offs come around in March.

Scotland can boost their chances of sealing a seeded place for the 12-team tournament, which will produce three qualifiers for Qatar, by getting a positive result against Group F winners Denmark.

Cooper and many of his team-mates experienced a full Hampden for the first time for last month's last-gasp 3-2 win over Israel and the stadium will be full again on Monday.

"The boys and everyone associated with the national team can take a pat on the back for that, getting Hampden full again," he said.

"We have definitely been successful over the last 18 months and that's what happens, they flood in and get behind the team.

"It's only going to benefit us and we can feed off that energy inside the stadium.

"There is a real feelgood factor around the place at the minute and the longer that continues, the better.

"That comes down to winning football games.

"We have won a fair few football games over the last 18 months and we have to keep going and keep progressing.

"When you see Hampden full and you hear that roar, the boys talk about it, it's an unbelievable feeling.

"You take that on the pitch with you and you can get that extra bit out yourself.

"We have to keep delivering on the pitch and they will keep turning up, and that's the way we want it."

1. Rabiot opens up on Toon links Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot says he is happy at Juventus amid rumours over a move to Newcastle United. (Corriere dello Sport) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: FRANCK FIFE Photo Sales

2. Toon linked with Diaz Newcastle could be in the mix to sign Colombian international Luis Diaz. Liverpool, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid are all being linked. (O Jogo) (Photo by Pedro Vilela/Getty Images) Photo: Pedro Vilela Photo Sales

3. Hammers want Mee West Ham are lining up a move for Burnley captain Ben Mee. (Claret & Hugh) (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) Photo: Clive Mason Photo Sales

4. Henderson could be allowed to leave Man United Manchester United will let Newcastle United target Dean Henderson leave on loan in the January transfer window. (The Sun) (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales