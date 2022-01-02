The Whites will host Burnley this afternoon in their first match since the defeat to Arsenal in December.

Leeds saw their following two fixtures against Liverpool and Aston Villa postponed due to Covid-19 and will now be hoping today’s clash with the Clarets can be a fresh start as they look to enjoy a successful second half of the campaign.

If Marcelo Bielsa’s side can take all three points at Elland Road then they can potentially separate themselves and the bottom three by eight points.

Here are the best of today’s Premier League rumours...

1. Manchester United defender joins Napoli Manchester United's Alex Tuanzebe has seen his Aston Villa loan cut short and has instead joined Napoli until the end of the season. The 24-year-old has featured only six times for Villa this campaign. (The Guardian)

2. PSG want £50m Crystal Palace loanee Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, who is enjoying a brilliant season on loan at Selhurst Park. Mauricio Pochettino is thought to be keen on signing him permanently this month for £50 million. (TEAMtalk)

3. Watford keen on £3m-rated Aston Villa defender Watford are reportedly interested in signing Aston Villa centre-back Kortney Hause in January. Steven Gerrard's side are open to letting the defender leave. (HITC)

