The Whites will begin their competitive friendly action next week with a flurry of games having undergone training at Thorp Arch so far.

Marcelo Bielsa's squad will split in two as they look to take part in four games across five days. Leeds travel to Guiseley, Blackburn, Fleetwood and the Midlands to take on Real Betis before a few days of rest.

United will then make the short flight to Amsterdam to take on Ajax at the Johann Cruyff Arena on August 4.

Fans will finally be allowed to return to the stands at full capacity in England, though supporters won't be able to travel to the Dutch giants due to Covid restrictions in the Netherlands.

Whites winger Jack Harrison has been discussing the prospect of Bielsa's team receiving a full backing again for the upcoming top flight campaign.

"I'm really looking forward to being back in front of the fans this season," the 24-year-old smiled.

"There were only a few thousand in the last game of the season but just going through that match you could really tell what you were missing for over a year.

"It's not easy coming to play for Leeds United with the passionate fans they demand a lot. If you're not giving it to them, they will let you know. I quickly found that out when I first came.

"I have just tried to keep on improving every year and the fans have been great with me. I’ve always seen this as a great opportunity to learn and develop as a football player."

He added: "It's something that I have always strived for as a player. I always wanted to play in the Premier League. To finally have worked hard to get there with Leeds United and then to have such a special season.

"Not only me but the whole team. You can see how much it means to everyone to be here and be back in the promised land as a club. It's very special to be a part of what many people consider the best league in the world."

2. Leeds close on Bate capture Leeds United have agreed a £1.5m fee plus a sell-on clause with Chelsea for Lewis Bate. The 18-year-old looks set to undergo a medical today at Elland Road. (Goal) Buy photo

