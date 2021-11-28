The Whites played out a 0-0 stalemate against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday evening – meaning they have now only fallen to defeat once in their last five Premier League matches.

Leeds sit three points above Burnley, however the Clarets are set to play their game in hand against Tottenham Hotspur today.

Marcelo Bielsa will host both Crystal Palace and Brentford over the next week before they face a difficult Christmas period.

Here are the best of today’s rumours...

1. Barcelona consider €70 million offer for Man City starlet Barcelona are keen on signing Man City attacker Ferran Torres and are considering meeting the Premier League side's €70 million valuation. Torres is also thought to be hopeful of a return to Spain. (Mirror)

2. Arsenal striker on his way out Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has admitted his agents are working to secure him an exit from the Emirates Stadium. Newcastle United have recently been linked with a move for the Frenchman. (Mirror)

3. Liverpool plot January move for Porto winger Liverpool are considering signing Porto winger Luis Diaz in January. The 24-year-old has impressed in the Reds' Champions League group this season. (Daily Mail)

4. Magpies to battle Manchester United for Rangers youngster Newcastle United face competition from Manchester United to sign promising Rangers teenager Leon King. The 17-year-old is out of contract next summer and could be prised away from the Scottish club for a compensation fee of around £250k. (Football Insider)